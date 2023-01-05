Multiple delays stall progress on Nebraska's $335 million economic recovery effort

Multiple delays have slowed the progress on a high-budget effort to aid underserved areas of Nebraska, reducing the time lawmakers have to complete an accompanying bill.

The $335 million project, approved during the 2022 legislative session, still has the majority of its funding — about $250 million — left unallocated. It's up to lawmakers to pass a bill in the new session to allocate the remaining money.

However, Olsson, the engineering firm hired to develop a list of recommended projects to include in the bill, has yet to release its recommendations nearly a month after its initial deadline. The firm originally was scheduled to share its recommendations in early December, then the release was pushed to late December, and now it isn't expected until early January.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the leading lawmaker for the project, said he hopes the list will be finalized by Jan. 9, but it could come later. He said multiple minor problems, primarily a slew of illnesses, contributed to the delays.

The delays give lawmakers limited time to introduce a bill, as senators have only the first 10 days of each session to introduce bills. For this legislative session, the deadline is Jan. 18, which means that if the recommendations come when expected, lawmakers will have just more than a week to complete and introduce the accompanying legislation.

Despite that, Wayne said he is not concerned about having a bill ready in time. He said work on the legislation already has begun, and there are ways to change the bill after it has been introduced.

"I can amend it at any time," Wayne said.

Wayne said his team already has submitted the general ideas for the bill to the state's bill-drafting department, though it has yet to get the first draft back. In the event that Olsson doesn't release its recommendations before Jan. 18 — which Wayne said would be the worst-case scenario — Wayne said he would introduce what he called a "shell bill," which is legislation that explains the general ideas of a proposal but leaves certain areas blank to fill in with specifics later.

Regardless of what bill is introduced, Wayne said he expects amendments will be added. He said the bill will be a "complicated process" of hashing out specific regulations depending on which projects are recommended.

"I just don't want to set anybody up to fail," he said.

If Olsson finalizes the recommendations before Jan. 18, Wayne said, he expects to introduce a more detailed bill shortly after the list is released. The bill will follow Olsson's recommendations, he said.

Wayne and other lawmakers were involved in Olsson's development of the recommendations, but even if there is disagreement over what projects are recommended, Wayne said he already is planning to introduce a different bill in a future session to allocate additional funds for remaining proposals.

For context, Olsson received more than 365 proposals to review, which Wayne previously estimated would cost more than $3 billion combined. If applicants don't see their projects included in the upcoming bill, Wayne urged them to "hold tight," as he anticipates future funding will become available.

The bulk of existing funding comes via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The money must be spent by 2026. Some projects that already have received funding include about $60 million for an industrial park near Eppley Airfield and about $20 million each for affordable housing in Lincoln and Omaha.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022