Nebraska abortion bills hit roadblock in Legislature's Judiciary Committee

Three bills that would heavily restrict or ban abortions in Nebraska hit a roadblock in the Legislature Tuesday.

Though there were motions to advance all three bills out of the Judiciary Committee, all three motions failed during an executive session. The committee did not kill any of the bills, and each would require a vote by the committee or the full Legislature to move further.

One bill, LB933, would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if the U.S. Constitution or federal law is amended to give control over abortions to individual states. Such measures are referred to as trigger bills.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chair of the Judiciary Committee, said he doubts that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, even with more conservative justices on the court.

"I just don't see that as an outcome," Lathrop said.

Lathrop said he didn't like that LB933 did not include exceptions in rape or incest cases. The bill would not provide exemptions, but would allow licensed physicians charged under the law to claim as a defense that the abortion was necessary to prevent the woman’s death or serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.

The remaining two bills would ban abortions after a certain period, both of which come early in a pregnancy. LB1086 would ban chemical abortions after seven weeks, but would not regulate surgical abortions, according to Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who introduced the bill.

LB781, introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would ban abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat can be detected. That usually occurs at about six weeks gestation, before most women are aware that they are pregnant.

All three bills would penalize the physicians or other officials involved in administering an abortion procedure or providing an abortion-inducing drug — in most cases classifying it as a felony. The woman undergoing an abortion, however, would not be charged.

Several committee members raised concerns with this aspect. Lathrop said he didn't like that LB781 would put doctors in a position where they would have to defend themselves.

Abortion rights were the subject of a Judiciary Committee hearing in February, in which abortion-rights supporters outnumbered opponents. Most of the testimony was against LB933, with speakers arguing that access to abortion was essential to women's rights.

Meanwhile, a separate bill in the Health and Human Services Committee, LB716, would make abortions more accessible across Nebraska. The bill, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would expand the types of providers allowed to perform abortions. Currently, only physicians are authorized to do them.

Hunt's bill would allow qualified advance practice registered nurses, certified nurse midwives and physician assistants to also perform abortions. LB716 has also not made it out of committee.

World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0