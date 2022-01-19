Nebraska AG frustrated over delay in hearing for Omaha mask mandate lawsuit

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson expressed frustration Tuesday over the length of time before a court can hear his challenge of Omaha’s mask mandate.

He filed a lawsuit Thursday in Douglas County District Court. The case initially was to be heard Tuesday, but Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman set the matter for a hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 24.

At a press conference Tuesday, Peterson said he understood the challenges of setting a court calendar. But he said the process can be frustrating because the mandate remains in effect until the judge rules otherwise or until Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse deems it no longer necessary.

“In my mind, each day that that mandate is in effect, it’s in effect upon the citizens of Omaha without authority to do so,” he said.

The lawsuit against Huse and other county and city officials alleges that she ordered the indoor mask mandate for Omaha in violation of state law. It asks the judge to enjoin the mandate temporarily and ultimately permanently and to bar Huse from ordering any other public health measures in violation of state law.

Other plaintiffs in the suit are the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Director of Public Health Dr. Gary Anthone.

Peterson said state law requires Huse, as county health director, to get state approval for public health measures such as a mask mandate. HHS officials, who are part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, have denied all requests for mask mandates. Ricketts opposes such mandates.

As an alternative, Peterson said, the Omaha City Council can vote to impose a mask mandate, which the council did in August 2020. That mandate was allowed to expire on May 25 last year.

“This is not a legal battle on mask mandates, are they good or are they bad,” he said. “As attorney general, that’s not my role. I have to make sure they don’t abuse their authority, or misuse their authority.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0