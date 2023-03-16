Twice in the last 15 years the Democratic nominee for president has picked up a single electoral vote in Nebraska thanks to the state's unique system for awarding those votes in presidential races. A bill in the Legislature would prevent that from happening in the future.

LB764 would strike language in existing state law that divides Nebraska's electoral votes by congressional districts in presidential elections, effectively implementing a winner-take-all system used by nearly every other state. The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the state Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Wednesday.

Currently, of Nebraska's five electoral votes, one vote is designated to the winner of each of the state's three congressional districts, and two votes are awarded to the winner statewide. Maine is the only other state to award electoral votes this way.

Nebraska's current system was established in 1991. Since then, Nebraska's electoral votes have only been split in two presidential elections — in 2008 and 2020. In both elections, four electoral votes went to the Republican candidate (John McCain and Donald Trump), and one vote went to the Democrat (Barack Obama and Joe Biden). In every other presidential contest, all five votes still went to the Republican candidate.

State Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City, who introduced LB764, said the system was set up as an experiment and it has had negative impacts on the state.

"After 32 years, the experiment is over," he said.

Republican lawmakers have tried — unsuccessfully — to change the state's system since shortly after it was established. Lippincott argued that it puts Nebraska at a disadvantage to other states, and discourages presidential candidates from addressing statewide issues that matter to rural voters.

Lippincott described himself as a "rural guy." His rural district includes the communities of Genoa, Fullerton, Aurora and Giltner, among others.

"We want our voice to be heard," he said.

Committee member Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, challenged Lippincott and other LB764 supporters Wednesday, arguing that urban voters are equally as important.

"We want our urban voices heard too," Raybould said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen supported the bill, arguing that the current system dilutes Nebraska's electoral presence and encourages gerrymandering. Other supporters said the system disenfranchises rural voters.

In contrast, LB764's opponents argued the opposite, with most claiming the bill would disenfranchise Nebraska's urban voters. In both the 2008 and 2020 election, Nebraska's one electoral vote that went blue represented the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha.

Opponents claimed that the current system ensures more of Nebraska's voices are heard in presidential contests, and encourages competition among candidates. Several opponents also argued the state's divided electoral votes is the reason why some presidential candidates are interested in visiting Nebraska instead of nearby states.

"Because there's something they can fight over, they pay attention to us," said Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska and an opponent of the bill.

