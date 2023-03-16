President Gerald R. Ford was born at 3202 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha on July 14, 1913. President Gerald R. Ford was born at 3202 Woolworth Ave. in Omaha 108 years ago today. Ford aimed to heal the wounds of the Watergate scandal and provided steady leadership in difficult times.
Twice in the last 15 years the Democratic nominee for president has picked up a single electoral vote in Nebraska thanks to the state's unique system for awarding those votes in presidential races. A bill in the Legislature would prevent that from happening in the future.
LB764 would strike language in existing state law that divides Nebraska's electoral votes by congressional districts in presidential elections, effectively implementing a winner-take-all system used by nearly every other state. The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the state Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Wednesday.
Currently, of Nebraska's five electoral votes, one vote is designated to the winner of each of the state's three congressional districts, and two votes are awarded to the winner statewide. Maine is the only other state to award electoral votes this way.
Nebraska's current system was established in 1991. Since then, Nebraska's electoral votes have only been split in two presidential elections — in 2008 and 2020. In both elections, four electoral votes went to the Republican candidate (John McCain and Donald Trump), and one vote went to the Democrat (Barack Obama and Joe Biden). In every other presidential contest, all five votes still went to the Republican candidate.
State Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City, who introduced LB764, said the system was set up as an experiment and it has had negative impacts on the state.
"After 32 years, the experiment is over," he said.
Republican lawmakers have tried — unsuccessfully — to change the state's system since shortly after it was established. Lippincott argued that it puts Nebraska at a disadvantage to other states, and discourages presidential candidates from addressing statewide issues that matter to rural voters.
Lippincott described himself as a "rural guy." His rural district includes the communities of Genoa, Fullerton, Aurora and Giltner, among others.
"We want our voice to be heard," he said.
Committee member Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, challenged Lippincott and other LB764 supporters Wednesday, arguing that urban voters are equally as important.
"We want our urban voices heard too," Raybould said.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen supported the bill, arguing that the current system dilutes Nebraska's electoral presence and encourages gerrymandering. Other supporters said the system disenfranchises rural voters.
In contrast, LB764's opponents argued the opposite, with most claiming the bill would disenfranchise Nebraska's urban voters. In both the 2008 and 2020 election, Nebraska's one electoral vote that went blue represented the state's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Omaha.
Opponents claimed that the current system ensures more of Nebraska's voices are heard in presidential contests, and encourages competition among candidates. Several opponents also argued the state's divided electoral votes is the reason why some presidential candidates are interested in visiting Nebraska instead of nearby states.
"Because there's something they can fight over, they pay attention to us," said Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska and an opponent of the bill.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session
010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Jan. 4. Arch said the Legislature may have to settle for passing fewer bills this year in light of a number of controversial measures.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em65
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em37
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em38
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em49
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em60
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em45
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em39
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em48
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em55
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em59
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em43
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em42
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em50
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em53
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em46
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em47
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em51
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said an amendment he introduced helped his concealed carry bill win the support of several law enforcement agencies.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD file photo
010523-owh-new-lege-em61
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em64
Sen. Dave Murman is chair of the Legislature's Education Committee.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em52
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em56
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em62
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em63
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em58
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em44
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em41
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em54
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em36
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em31
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em30
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em32
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em33
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em35
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em24
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em27
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em26
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em28
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em25
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em29
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em23
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em18
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em21
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em15
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em22
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em19
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em16
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em20
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em12
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em09
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em07
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em11
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em08
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em10
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.