Nebraska agency drops controversial request for environmental grant for ethanol pumps

Ricketts had defended the grant funding as “wise,” saying that ethanol is a cleaner-burning fuel and that its increased use would help air quality and the state’s economy.

But conservationists said the grants for ethanol pumps seemed to be more about economic development than helping the environment.

A grant subcommittee of the trust had recommended funding 77 grants in 2020, but the ethanol grant was not among them, ranking 78th. The five grants that were defunded were ranked near the top, ranging from No. 7 to No. 36. While some board members said they have the discretion to alter the recommendations, critics — including some former members of the Trust Board — said such a switch was unprecedented.

The lawsuit alleged that giving money for the ethanol pumps violated two requirements of the trust: that grants do not primarily benefit a private interest and that grants shouldn’t be given to projects that could be funded without the trust money.

Confer said a portion of the lawsuit, which alleges that the Trust Board violated open meeting laws at a November meeting, should go forward. He said his clients also want the state to pay its legal expenses. That will be argued at a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Lincoln.