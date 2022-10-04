Nebraska Air National Guard unit at Offutt is doubling in size

BELLEVUE — The lesser-known half of the force that keeps things running smoothly at Offutt Air Force Base is doubling in size.

The 170th Group of the Nebraska Air National Guard is in the process of doubling its personnel numbers after an expansion of the unit was approved in April, according to officials.

The expansion was formally announced at an event Sept. 10, during which Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., stressed the importance of the partnership between the 170th Group and the Offutt-based 55th Wing.

The 170th Group has been stationed at Offutt since 2002. It assists the Air Force’s 55th Wing through a combat training squadron and an operations support squadron.

With the expansion, the group already has added about 81 workers in the newly created maintenance support and intelligence support squadrons. Within the next couple of years, officials hope to further grow staff numbers, said Col. Wendy Squarcia, commander of the 170th Group.

“The 55th Wing saw that that relationship and that partnership worked so well, so they said, ‘How can we have more of that?’” Squarcia said.

Squarcia has been with the 170th Group since 2007 and at Offutt since 2002. She said she's excited to see the expansion get off the ground after nearly 10 years of work.

“All of a sudden, all of that blood, sweat and tears is finally coming into this being a reality,” Squarcia said. “I remember jumping out of bed on April 2 like, ‘Oh, my God, this is happening.’”

Both new squadrons are in the process of hiring a mix of civilians, existing Air National Guard members and retired Air Force personnel, the squadrons’ commanders said. The new roles include a mix of part-time and full-time positions.

The members of the 170th Group’s new squadron will support the 55th Wing’s maintenance group, going through the same training as the Air Force members, said Lt. Col. Sam Schneider, the squadron’s commander. While active duty Air Force members come and go, members of the maintenance support squadron will act almost as a “shock absorber,” Schneider said.

“We can provide continuity in between different active duty members, so the knowledge level stays here,” Schneider said.

The new intelligence support squadron will assist the 55th Wing squadron of the same purpose, said Lt. Col. Travis Degen, the 170th Group squadron’s commander. The squadron’s creation makes the 170th Group one of the first in the nation to hire linguists, Degen said.

Hiring many part-time personnel means being able to bring on people with a variety of experience levels and with a variety of different day jobs, he said.

“We want a good balance of experience,” Degen said.

Broadly, recruitment has been a challenge for the U.S. military. A perfect storm of economic, demographic and medical factors has contributed to a sudden downturn in recruiting that has been further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Omaha World-Herald reported earlier this year.

Amid those struggles, however, the Nebraska Air National Guard has proved a rare bright spot, and officials have credited the presence of Offutt as a key factor in helping the Air National Guard hit recruitment goals.

For retired Air Force personnel, the Nebraska Air National Guard can be a convenient next step, Squarcia said.

“Some of them get tired of moving their family every two to three years,” she said. “So being able to continue to serve their country here, we can keep that continuity and expertise here.”

Leaders of the 170th Group said they are confident that the Air National Guard’s presence at Offutt is set to grow.

“Once people see that this can actually happen and this is a reality, I only believe that we will continue to expand into other areas here in the 55th Wing in the future,” Squarcia said.