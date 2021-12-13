Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson won't seek reelection in 2022, according to a note he wrote to family and friends that was obtained by the Journal Star on Saturday.

Peterson, a Republican who previously was assistant state attorney general, was first elected in 2014 and ran uncontested in 2018.

During his tenure, Peterson notably opposed several policies that were put in place by the Obama administration.

In October 2015, Texas, Kansas and Louisiana filed a federal lawsuit — which Nebraska and Wisconsin later joined — over a part of the Affordable Care Act that required states to pay a portion of the Health Insurance Providers Fee to help fund the health insurance law.

Then in 2018, Nebraska joined seven states suing the federal government to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children from deportation.

More recently, Peterson joined other states in a lawsuit raising questions about the integrity of the 2020 presidential electoral process. He also has led efforts opposing vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic and last month joined a bipartisan group of state attorneys general investigating Instagram over efforts to market the social media app to children and young adults.

"In the last seven years it has been a unique privilege to serve our state as Attorney General," Peterson said in the note. "I have had the opportunity to work with some great people on issues that truly matter."

A message to a Peterson spokeswoman wasn't immediately returned.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is the speaker of the Legislature, is among the likely Republican candidates to run for attorney general in 2022. Hilgers ran unsuccessfully in the 2014 attorney general Republican primary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0