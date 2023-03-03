Nearly a quarter of Nebraska's registered voters would gain new access under a proposed bill to arguably the most important part of the state's elections: the primaries.

LB776, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would make all Nebraska elections nonpartisan, except for presidential elections. Instead of holding partisan primary elections, voters could vote on all candidates running for that office, and then the top two candidates would advance to the general election.

The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the state's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Many of Nebraska's elections are already nonpartisan, including elections for legislative seats. However, some races — including those for governor and various state offices, Congress and many county offices — are partisan. Candidates are chosen in the primaries by party, and they are identified on the ballot by their party affiliation. Those practices would change under LB776.

Some in the Legislature want to go in the opposite direction. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard has introduced a constitutional amendment that would make legislative elections partisan. It also would change the Legislature's structure from a unicameral to a more traditional bicameral. That amendment's hearing is on March 9.

Bostar said the partisan nature of primary elections exclude a large portion of Nebraska voters. In Nebraska, Republicans have nearly twice as many registered voters as Democrats, meaning that the winners of Republican primary elections typically go on to win the general elections.

"Regularly, our general elections are over before they even start," Bostar said.

Supporters of LB776 also argued that both Republican and Democratic primaries leave out voters that don't want to register to either party. According to Nebraska's March voter registration statistics, more than 23% of registered voters (over 286,000) are neither Republicans nor Democrats.

Bostar and others said that putting all candidates on one ballot in primary elections, then selecting the top two candidates to advance to the general election, ensures that the winning candidate represents a clear majority of voters.

Jeremy Gruber, senior vice president for the national group Open Primaries, said the Nebraska Legislature's nonpartisan structure makes elections more competitive, and its work is historically more productive than other state houses.

"As a non-Nebraskan, I urge you not to take this system for granted," Gruber said.

In Nebraska's last general election, only three of the 25 nonpartisan legislative races went uncontested. In contrast, many partisan races for state and county offices, including the secretary of state race, had no competition.

Several supporters argued making all elections nonpartisan would decrease the political polarization taking place across the U.S. However, opponent Steve Davies countered that making elections nonpartisan is no guarantee of less divisiveness, and argued that party affiliation is important information for voters to know.

Bostar said elections shouldn't be determined on whether a candidate has a "D" or an "R" next to their name.

"I want people to vote for the individual," Bostar said.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a committee member, echoed Bostar's sentiment. During her first legislative race in 2018, Hunt ran against a fellow Democrat in a nonpartisan race. Because both candidates were from the same party, the focus of the election was on each candidate's position on key issues.

Committee member Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings expressed concern that removing party affiliations would shift Nebraska to a one-party control, disenfranchising Democrats and independent voters. He indicated that the proposal would likely mean two Republican candidates would be the ones making it to the general election ballot.

When he asked several supporting testifiers about this, they largely responded that they didn't feel the change would disenfranchise voters. Rather, they said LB776 would make sure all voters had an equal voice in all parts of the election process.

