Nearly a quarter of Nebraska's registered voters would gain new access under a proposed bill to arguably the most important part of the state's elections: the primaries.
LB776, introduced by Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would make all Nebraska elections nonpartisan, except for presidential elections. Instead of holding partisan primary elections, voters could vote on all candidates running for that office, and then the top two candidates would advance to the general election.
The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the state's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on Thursday.
Many of Nebraska's elections are already nonpartisan, including elections for legislative seats. However, some races — including those for governor and various state offices, Congress and many county offices — are partisan. Candidates are chosen in the primaries by party, and they are identified on the ballot by their party affiliation. Those practices would change under LB776.
Some in the Legislature want to go in the opposite direction. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard has introduced a constitutional amendment that would make legislative elections partisan. It also would change the Legislature's structure from a unicameral to a more traditional bicameral. That amendment's hearing is on March 9.
Bostar said the partisan nature of primary elections exclude a large portion of Nebraska voters. In Nebraska, Republicans have nearly twice as many registered voters as Democrats, meaning that the winners of Republican primary elections typically go on to win the general elections.
"Regularly, our general elections are over before they even start," Bostar said.
Supporters of LB776 also argued that both Republican and Democratic primaries leave out voters that don't want to register to either party. According to Nebraska's March voter registration statistics, more than 23% of registered voters (over 286,000) are neither Republicans nor Democrats.
Bostar and others said that putting all candidates on one ballot in primary elections, then selecting the top two candidates to advance to the general election, ensures that the winning candidate represents a clear majority of voters.
Jeremy Gruber, senior vice president for the national group Open Primaries, said the Nebraska Legislature's nonpartisan structure makes elections more competitive, and its work is historically more productive than other state houses.
"As a non-Nebraskan, I urge you not to take this system for granted," Gruber said.
In Nebraska's last general election, only three of the 25 nonpartisan legislative races went uncontested. In contrast, many partisan races for state and county offices, including the secretary of state race, had no competition.
Several supporters argued making all elections nonpartisan would decrease the political polarization taking place across the U.S. However, opponent Steve Davies countered that making elections nonpartisan is no guarantee of less divisiveness, and argued that party affiliation is important information for voters to know.
Bostar said elections shouldn't be determined on whether a candidate has a "D" or an "R" next to their name.
"I want people to vote for the individual," Bostar said.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a committee member, echoed Bostar's sentiment. During her first legislative race in 2018, Hunt ran against a fellow Democrat in a nonpartisan race. Because both candidates were from the same party, the focus of the election was on each candidate's position on key issues.
Committee member Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings expressed concern that removing party affiliations would shift Nebraska to a one-party control, disenfranchising Democrats and independent voters. He indicated that the proposal would likely mean two Republican candidates would be the ones making it to the general election ballot.
When he asked several supporting testifiers about this, they largely responded that they didn't feel the change would disenfranchise voters. Rather, they said LB776 would make sure all voters had an equal voice in all parts of the election process.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar08.JPG
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar09.JPG
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar01.JPG
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar02
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm07.jpg
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm01.jpg
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar02.JPG
Annie Woodruff Jameson of Omaha drops off ballots on Election Day at a drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar12.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar03.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar04.JPG
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar11.JPG
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar01.JPG
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar03
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar04
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar05
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm02.jpg
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm03.jpg
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-wildart-ar03.JPG
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm05.jpg
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm06.jpg
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm10.jpg
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm08.jpg
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-votersweb-pic-cm09.jpg
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar01.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar02.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar06.JPG
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar07.JPG
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar08.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar09.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-govraceweb-ar11.JPG
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar06.JPG
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-ar07.JPG
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em04.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em02.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em03.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em01.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em08.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em05.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em06.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em07.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em09.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em10.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em11.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em12.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em14.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em15.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em16.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em17.jpg
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em18.jpg
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em19.jpg
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em20.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em21.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em22.jpg
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em23.jpg
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em24.jpg
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em26.jpg
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em27.jpg
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em28.jpg
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em29.jpg
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
110922-owh-new-cd2web-em30.jpg
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.