Aaron Burbach still used the women's restroom during his junior year of high school, even though he had realized he was a transgender man. He cut his hair short and wore men's clothing, but had yet to start his transition medically.

Though he was using the bathroom that aligned with his biological sex, he said he was still chased down his school hallway by female students. Burbach argued before Nebraska lawmakers Monday that LB575 would put other trans youths in similar unsafe situations.

"I was doing exactly what this bill would require me to do, and I was attacked for it," Burbach said.

LB575, dubbed the "Sports and Spaces Act," would restrict access to K-12 school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams — effectively banning trans and nonbinary youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

The bill was the subject of an hours-long public hearing in front of the Education Committee Monday. Supporters and opponents were allotted a three-hour maximum to their testimony, with supporters finishing just under two hours, and opponents extending beyond the World-Herald's print deadline.

With supporters speaking first, Education Chair state Sen. Dave Murman of Omaha asked opponents to leave the hearing room to wait in the hallway or another room. Though there were empty seats in the committee room, Murman said if opponents stayed to watch the supporters in-person, they would not be allowed to speak when it was their turn.

Five out of the eight-member Education Committee — all Republicans — are co-sponsors of the bill.

Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who introduced the bill, said LB575 is about protecting the dignity and privacy of Nebraska students. Eighteen other states have passed similar sports bans, reflective of a growing national trend.

LB575 is the second Kauth bill that is focused on trans youth. The first, LB574, would ban individuals under 19 from receiving gender-altering medical treatment, such as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and surgical procedures. That bill was the subject of another hours-long hearing last week.

To several supporters, LB575 is simply common sense. Nebraska teacher Sarah Hanson said she never thought the issues addressed under the bill would be something that needed to be regulated.

"It's almost as if they sky has turned purple," Hanson said.

Though the bill is much larger in scope, the vast majority of supporters focused primarily on trans women — who were largely referred to as biological men — competing in women's sports. The committee heard from a handful of students, both high school and college, who attested to the biological advantages male athletes had over female athletes.

Several students argued that allowing trans women to compete in women's sports would discourage cisgender women from participating in sports to begin with.

"The integrity of women's athletics would crack," said University of Nebraska-Kearney student Hannah Anderson.

Opponent Wendy Smith refuted this argument, claiming it's based in the assumption that youth sports is about winning, rather than exercising and having fun.

State Board of Education member Kirk Penner said LB575 would ensure Nebraska was in compliance with Title IX, which bans discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs.

A few students refuted a common criticism that the bill is transphobic, arguing that it is instead about student safety. Though none of the testifying students said they competed against or interacted with a trans person in school, they claimed they and many of their classmates would be uncomfortable being with a trans person in a school bathroom or locker room.

"This is not just for (trans students), but for all students as well," said high school senior Jeff Birkentall.

Kauth also argued that LB575 does not discriminate against students with gender dysphoria. She said those students would still be allowed to play sports or used bathrooms and locker rooms, as long as it aligned with their biological sex based on their chromosomes.

"This bill does not discriminate against students based on their gender identity," Kauth said. "The determinant of biological sex is applied equally to every student."

Opponents argued the opposite, claiming the bill was both discriminatory and unnecessary. John McCollister, who served as a Republican in the Nebraska Legislature until last year, said the bill is "wrong-headed" and a solution in search of a problem.

Rosemary Esseks, representing the Nebraska Psychological Association, claimed there is no evidence of trans youths causing harm to cisgender students through using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. She and other opponents claimed the bill would instead increase the risk of suicide for trans youths, which is already disproportionately high.

A handful of professors also criticized the bill's reliance on chromosomes in determining a student's biological sex, arguing that chromosomes don't always align with a person's gender. University of Nebraska-Omaha associate professor Sofia Jawed-Wessel said there have been cases of individuals with female genitals who have XY chromosomes, which are typically found in men.

The committee heard from at least eight trans people by print deadline. Many, including Burbach, said LB575 feels like one of many governmental attacks intending to push the trans community out of public life.

"It is essentially unkind and unloving," said trans woman and minister Juniper Meadows.