When a person experiences a mental health crisis, responding law enforcement officers are often forced to decide if the person needs to be taken into custody.
A bill in the Nebraska Legislature would empower mental health experts to play a more prominent role in responding to those situations.
Legislative Bill 668, introduced by State Sen. Raymond Aguilar of Grand Island, would give mental health professionals the ability to take dangerously mentally ill patients into emergency protective custody. The bill was the subject of a public hearing before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Currently, state statute allows a law enforcement officer to take someone into emergency protective custody — usually at a medical facility, jail or other corrections facility — if they are mentally ill or a sex offender and the officer believes they pose a danger to themselves or others before the state’s mental health board has time to put them into custody.
Under LB 668, that ability would extend to certified mental health practitioners.
Police presence is often necessary in these situations, according to legislative staffer Lance Braun. However, it isn’t always necessary and, in some cases, can traumatize individuals who are already experiencing a traumatic situation.
“Ultimately, these individuals are ill, they’re not criminals,” Braun told lawmakers.
Practitioners would have to be certified through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and trained on the relevant aspects of the process.
Last session, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha introduced a similar bill, Braun said. It advanced out of committee, but lawmakers ran out of time to approve it.
Braun argued that LB 668 would help victims of mental illness, while alleviating some of the burden placed on law enforcement.
“Our law enforcement officers are to be commended, but they should not be the first line of defense in many of these instances,” Braun said.
Lindsay Kroll, mental health coordinator for the Omaha Police Department, said LB 668 could help decrease the need for emergency protective custody in the first place. Omaha police already collaborate with mental health professionals on crisis calls, she said, and in roughly 89% of cases, having a professional on the call avoids the need for protective custody.
“We can get care quicker before things get worse,” Kroll said.
Tony Green, interim director for the division of behavioral health at the State Department of Health and Human Services, raised concerns with what he described as “broad language” in LB 668. Braun later told The World-Herald that Aguilar’s office was open to amending the bill.
The current language would allow a wide range of medical practitioners to apply for certification through the department, said Green, who also criticized the lack of guidance for how to actually take a person into emergency protective custody.
Braun said the intent of LB 668 is to continue allowing law enforcement and mental health professionals to collaborate on crisis calls, but give the professionals more authority to make decisions.
Anne Buettner, legislative chair of the Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, said mental health professionals already can advise police on when emergency protective custody is needed, but state law limits them to just that opinion. LB 668 would allow them to make the call.
Buettner and other mental health professionals said in most cases, law enforcement would still be in charge of transporting the individual to the facility due to safety concerns.
“In practice, I believe this will apply to a narrow subset of instances,” Braun said. “If we can improve the process in just a few cases, then this effort is worth pursuing.”
