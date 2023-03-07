Omaha began as Nebraska's territorial capital, and Lincoln later replaced it in that role.

But the Capital City almost didn't get that chance, because of tensions among delegates over whether those north or south of the Platte River would dominate.

This debate, which at least once turned into a literal fistfight, saw Omaha lawmakers who in the majority "secede" to Florence to pass their own laws. Meanwhile, those south of the Platte entertained notions of joining Kansas.

This tug-of-war between the parties lasted over the tenures of five territorial governors and eventually resulted in the Omaha's faction's proclamation that they would build a new capital city 50 miles west of the Missouri River and near the Platte River. With Omaha unable to be the center of population, its leaders wanted a more centrally located capital that would be more favorable to its interests.

They called it "Neapolis," meaning new city, and it was to be located on a bluff named Pahuk, which was sacred to the Pawnee, but more commonly known as Capitol Hill. At that time, the "town" was little more than a few log buildings used to help construct the Union Pacific Railroad.

Territorial Gov. Samuel Richardson declared the action invalid. Even though a majority of lawmakers were present, he said, their actions carried no weight because they were completed in Florence rather than Omaha, then the seat of state government.

This compromise fell through, with Omaha eventually yielding the capital to Lancaster, which became Lincoln, in 1869. Neapolis' town site later ended up on the National Register of Historic Places, owing to its Pawnee heritage.

Neapolis, however, helped to produce a town that survives today. The abundance of cedar trees cleared out in the region later gave rise to Cedar Bluffs, which was founded when a different railroad passed through northern Saunders County.