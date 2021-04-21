Nebraska budget heads to Ricketts' desk as focus turns to other tax, spending ideas

The budget lays the groundwork for a new $230 million prison, devoting $15 million to planning, design and site selection for a prison but without committing the state to the project. It also sets aside $15 million for prison alternatives and programs.

The money being put into a new prison generated the only debate and the only "no" votes on the budget package.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha criticized colleagues for taking steps to incarcerate more people without otherwise addressing concerns about racial justice. She and Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha voted against the capital construction bill.

More controversy is expected when lawmakers start debate on a variety of tax cut and spending measures next week. Lawmakers have priority bills waiting in the wings that would combine to cost more than twice the available funds in the next two years, with the cost increasing in the future.

The prospect concerns Stinner, who said lawmakers need to be mindful of the long-term impact of anything they pass.

Three former state senators who serve on the board of the OpenSky Policy Institute, Kathy Campbell of Lincoln, Al Davis of Hyannis and John Harms of Scottsbluff, also urged caution.