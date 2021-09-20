Nebraska Cannabis Association launches as state's first lobbying group for marijuana-based businesses

The Nebraska Cannabis Association announced itself last week as the state's first organization dedicated to lobbying for cannabis policies, advising on regulatory matters and supporting entrepreneurs.

John Cartier, president of the Nebraska Cannabis Association's board of directors, which organized last week, said Nebraska is one of two states that has not legalized the use of cannabis in some form.

But that may soon change, Cartier added.

"It is not unreasonable to predict that some form of legalization will happen before this decade is done, and with several ballot initiatives planned for 2022, it could come as early as January 2023," he said.

Two ballot initiatives working in tandem to legalize medical marijuana were filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office, and a petition to legalize all uses of marijuana remains on file.

Both are seeking to put the question of legalization before voters next year.

If and when legalization happens, the coalition of businesses and individuals said it will work to develop "a robust, well-regulated cannabis industry" at the Legislature and other rule-making bodies in the state.

The Nebraska Cannabis Association's board members include: