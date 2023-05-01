A week after she was notified that she would be banned and barred from the Capitol after shouting at lawmakers in the chamber, Melody Vaccaro was back at the seat of state government on Thursday.

Vaccaro, the executive director of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, was escorted out of the building on April 19 with a notice informing her not to return unless she scheduled an appointment after she yelled “shame” at senators following passage of a bill loosening gun laws in the state.

The priority bill (LB77) of Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon allows individuals to carry concealed weapons without a permit or first completing a safety course, and invalidated local ordinances that regulated firearms.

The bill overcame a filibuster to pass on a 33-14 vote and was signed into law by Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday.

Vaccaro was sitting in the balcony of the chamber with about two dozen members of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action, another organization that advocates for stronger gun laws, when she reacted to the vote.

She was quickly taken to the security office, told she was banned and barred from the Capitol and surrounding grounds, and escorted out of the building, as state senators and others began to raise questions about whether the action by the Nebraska State Patrol was lawful.

Earlier this week, however, Vaccaro was notified in a letter — also dated April 19 — that the ban she thought was for life was only going to last seven days, and that she wasn’t actually barred from participating in the democratic process on Capitol grounds.

“As previously explained, this bar does not prohibit you from entering the Capitol Complex Area for official business, all matters that deal with the Legislature, and events in the Capitol Complex Area,” the letter states.

That language appears to conflict directly with the earlier notice: “You have been banned and barred from the Nebraska State Capitol and the Nebraska State Capitol grounds. You are not to enter the Nebraska State Capitol or the Nebraska State Capitol grounds except for scheduled appointments to conduct business.”

Vaccaro, in a phone interview on Friday, said the second letter seemed to suggest that she could, in fact, continue to be present at the state Capitol.

“It is infuriating to me that they would send me the letter changing the definition of what banned and barred means and what the letter says,” she said, “and changed it in such a way I could have been participating in what was happening in the Legislature.”

Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Vaccaro, said the mixed signals sent by the Nebraska State Patrol indicate the problems with the ban and bar policy that became immediately evident after it was issued.

In addition to infringing upon her First Amendment rights, Gutman said Vaccaro was not afforded a hearing, which violated her right to due process, and not informed of how she could regain her rights through an appeal, even though the State Patrol indicated to reporters a process was available.

The notice received by Vaccaro this week informs her that she can challenge the administrative decision within 30 days, but with the ban only lasting seven days and having expired, Gutman noted there was nothing for his client to appeal at this point.

“(The State Patrol’s) lifetime ban was an extreme and unprecedented response to a single incident of nonviolent protest,” Gutman said. “While we’re encouraged that NSP has retracted its lifetime ban, proper procedures need to be implemented to ensure this never happens again.”

Other public institutions have detailed procedures for individuals who have been banned and barred to follow in order to appeal those decisions.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, for example, can remove and bar individuals from “all spaces owned and operated by” the university, as well as issue citations and subject them to prosecution.

Anyone who has been banned from UNL’s property is required to file an appeal within five business days of being barred. They can also request a temporary waiver if they have “a legitimate need to visit campus for attending to official UNL business,” according to the policy.

The ACLU of Nebraska, in a blog post on its website, said while “all types of expression are constitutionally protected” in public forums like the Rotunda, streets, sidewalks and green spaces at the Capitol, that speech was not necessarily protected in every circumstance or location.

Law enforcement and government officials can put in place nondiscriminatory and content neutral “time, place, and manner” restrictions on First Amendment rights, according to the ACLU of Nebraska, which applies to spectators inside the legislative chamber.

Vaccaro said the experience of being banned for life and later allowed back to the Capitol won’t change her approach to her advocacy and activism, but said it might have raised questions or concerns for others about how they engage with the state lawmaking process.

“I think it’s going to, and maybe already has, moved people to question what our civil rights are in this state and where the line is for political speech,” she said. “I think those questions need to be answered.”

With the ban lifted, Vaccaro was present in the Rotunda for Thursday’s debate over a bill (LB626) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston that would have banned abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

That bill fell one vote short of the threshold needed to shut off debate and fell off the agenda.

Vaccaro's arrival was met by chants of “our house” from friends and supporters that could briefly be heard inside the chamber.

