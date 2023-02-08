Gov. Jim Pillen's effort to create "a much more competitive tax climate" will help build Nebraska's future and address the state's workforce shortage, especially if it is paired with federal immigration reform, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone of Omaha said Tuesday.

"I don't think I've ever been more optimistic," Slone said in a news media briefing conducted over Zoom.

Nebraska needs to develop "more tech innovation," increase its college and university enrollment, tackle its housing shortage and attract young families, Slone said.

"But there is no long-term solution without immigration reform" that brings more workers and families to the state, he said.

The state's economy "remains remarkably strong post-pandemic," Slone said, and growing state revenues create economic opportunities that will allow Nebraska to be more competitive as a state.

It's a moment of "enormous opportunities," Slone said, and "we need to recruit thousands of people to Nebraska every year."

New young workers and their families will need affordable housing and child care, he said, so community investments will be needed in addition to state efforts, including "expedited income tax relief" along with other tax reforms.

"We have to lower property and income taxes to be competitive," he said.

Slone described Gov. Jim Pillen's tax reduction initiatives and proposed $2.5 billion state investment in school funding through the end of the decade as "pretty bold."

That proposal would provide school districts with $1,500 in per-student state funding while limiting revenue growth from property taxes and replacing the current state school funding model.

"No state has more to gain than Nebraska" from immigration reform, Slone said.

"We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs that we can't fill and that will grow" unless the federal government reaches agreement on immigration reform, he said.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023