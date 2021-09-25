Nebraska chaplain serves soldiers returning from Afghanistan

He spent about three weeks there, greeting crews as they arrived back in the country. He said everyone associated with the mission had a very busy few weeks, trying to get refugees and troops out of Afghanistan and relocating them. His role was to be available 24 hours a day to speak with anyone who needed support.

He said the hours were challenging, as he and others would often greet crews very early in the morning. It was a tiring, yet edifying mission, he said.

“I consider it a great privilege to be the one that greets almost every crew that has come back from that quick tempo … doing their debriefs, just checking in on them and giving them perspective,” Zimmer said.

Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, spokesperson for the Nebraska National Guard, said coming back to the U.S. after a mission like the one in Afghanistan can be challenging.

“Loading people onto an aircraft evacuating from the Kabul airport to then the next day coming back to home base in the U.S., that's a pretty dramatic shift,” Ingalsbe said. “And can certainly be distressing for someone to process what they've gone through.”

Airmen and soldiers were in highly stressful situations, he said.