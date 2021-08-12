Nebraska congressional delegation deplores Afghan tragedy

Rep. Don Bacon described the swift departure as "a colossal disaster, a failure."

Fischer spoke optimistically about the bipartisan cooperation that led to recent Senate approval of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which included about $560 billion in new spending.

Republicans were "able to have input" in shaping the bill, she said.

"It was encouraging that we had Democrats who reached out to Republicans to work on the infrastructure bill," Fischer said. "I find that hopeful."

But Democrats will be "on their own" when they tee up their proposed $3.5 trillion budget blueprint to expand social and environmental programs, she said.

Gov. Pete Ricketts urged the breakfast gathering in the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to "get vaccinated" for COVID-19, if they haven't already done so, as the new delta strain sweeps across the United States.

"We're not done with it yet," he said, pointing to a surging outbreak nationally and rising hospitalization.