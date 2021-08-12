Nebraska congressional delegation deplores Afghan tragedy

ASHLAND -- As Taliban forces continued to race across Afghanistan on their way to Kabul, members of Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation expressed outrage Thursday at the swift withdrawal of U.S. troops ordered by President Joe Biden.
The drama unfolding in Afghanistan half a world away briefly threw the 2021 federal legislative summit hosted by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry off topic from economic development.
"Our politicians failed in Afghanistan, our troops succeeded," Sen. Ben Sasse said as he described the quick withdrawal as "this stupid thing."
A wiser strategy would have been to maintain a residual force in Afghanistan to provide U.S. intelligence and air cover for the Afghan troops allied with the United States, he said.
"A few thousand persons," Sasse said. "Keep an airstrip."
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said watching the collapse in Afghanistan is "tragic on so many levels" and Sen. Deb Fischer was critical of what she described as "a haphazard withdrawal."
Rep. Don Bacon described the swift departure as "a colossal disaster, a failure."
Fischer spoke optimistically about the bipartisan cooperation that led to recent Senate approval of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which included about $560 billion in new spending.
Republicans were "able to have input" in shaping the bill, she said.
"It was encouraging that we had Democrats who reached out to Republicans to work on the infrastructure bill," Fischer said. "I find that hopeful."
But Democrats will be "on their own" when they tee up their proposed $3.5 trillion budget blueprint to expand social and environmental programs, she said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts urged the breakfast gathering in the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to "get vaccinated" for COVID-19, if they haven't already done so, as the new delta strain sweeps across the United States.
"We're not done with it yet," he said, pointing to a surging outbreak nationally and rising hospitalization.
"The single best tool is vaccination," Ricketts said. "The vaccine works."
With workforce development now the leading topic of concern for the state's business community, a number of speakers pointed to strengths and opportunities.
Fischer hailed Nebraska community college job training programs; Sasse said the future argues for "lots more math and science technology."
And there was a strong pitch for continuing support for the University of Nebraska Medical Center's proposed new multi-billion-dollar federal disaster response center and research facility as a potential economic game-changer.
The state has pledged $300 million to help fund the project.
Offutt Air Force Base also presents future economic opportunities, Bacon noted.
Once its new runway is completed, he said, Offutt can compete for airborne intelligence and cyber missions.
Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general, was wing commander at Offutt before his retirement in 2014.
Sasse urged the gathering to be focused on the challenges that China presents for the future.
"Everything long-term is overwhelmingly China," he said.
The future will be "China-led or U.S.-led," he said.
It will be U.S. values or China values, Sasse said.
