Nebraska congressional delegation talks tax restraint, immigration challenges

ASHLAND — Members of Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation on Thursday expressed their opposition to the Biden administration's tax and spending policies while warning that lack of control over immigration at the southern border stands in the way of immigration reform.

As leaders of Nebraska's business community center on carefully structured immigration reform as a vital tool in addressing the state's growing labor shortage, Sen. Ben Sasse told the annual Chamber of Commerce federal legislative summit in Ashland that President Joe Biden "has zero interest in solving this problem" of border security.

It's essentially a political battle of "law and order conservatives versus immigration reform moderates" now, Sasse said.

Newly elected Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk said he's going to the southern border on Monday to view the problem firsthand.

Stopping the flow of drugs and guns across the border with Mexico is a national security issue that needs to be addressed, the 1st District congressman said. Flood represents Lincoln and a swath of eastern Nebraska counties.

Rep. Don Bacon, who represents metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, said he supports "increased legalized immigration" that would include skilled worker visas.

Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering, whose 3rd District spans western and central Nebraska, said the United States needs to "utilize more technology at the border to keep the country safe."

Sen. Deb Fischer was unable to attend this year's annual event held at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum halfway between Lincoln and Omaha because of a death in the family.

Answering a question in a brief interview preceding the event, Sasse said the Department of Justice needs to be more forthcoming in framing and explaining its concerns that led to an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo estate in Florida and subsequent seizure of boxes of classified documents that Trump had removed from the White House after he lost his reelection bid.

That would "enhance public trust," Sasse said.

Responding to questions posed by Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, during Thursday's event, Bacon said "inflation is the No. 1 issue in my district."

Washington needs to "cut reckless spending," he said, and the nation needs to strive for "energy independence."

Flood said President Biden's announcement that the federal government would cancel up to $20,000 worth of federal student college loans impacting nearly 8 million Americans essentially means "a transfer of money from the lower middle class to the upper middle class."

"That policy is disastrous, a really bad idea driven exclusively by politics," he said.

In a moment of levity, Flood said he has told people who have asked him what change he has found in moving from the nonpartisan Legislature to the partisan Congress is that "the House is like a bar fight with politicians."

Flood won a special election battle with Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a fellow state senator, in late June. They meet again in November for election to a two-year term to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the United States is in "a technology race" with China, and legislation that attacks "big tech" in the United States benefits China.

"If China moves on Taiwan," Sasse said, that could threaten the U.S. and global economy.

Sasse praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a hero" for his action refusing to interfere with the counting of presidential electoral votes after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to overturn Biden's election.

Politics in the United States are "stupid and tribal right now," Sasse said.