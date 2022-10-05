Nebraska considers expanding problem-solving courts to reduce prison overcrowding

Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution.

The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to learn more about the obstacles to expanding problem-solving courts. Committee Chairman Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the idea arose while the Legislature was considering LB920, his failed criminal justice reform effort.

"At least my bill last year has people coming together to talk about how do we expand the problem-solving court capacity," Lathrop said.

Problem-solving courts are intensive supervised treatment programs for high-risk, high-need felony offenders that seek to change their behaviors and reduce recidivism and incarceration rates.

According to Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeff Funke, the state has 32 problem-solving courts representing a range of issues, including mental health crises, veteran treatment, young adult crimes and drug abuse.

Currently, Funke said about 4.2% of Nebraska's felony offenses are dealt with in problem-solving courts, but that rate could go up to 10% or higher.

"There's obviously some huge room for improvement," Funke said.

One of the biggest barriers to that expansion is a limited capacity of judges. Problem-solving courts are overseen by district judges who volunteer their time for the cases.

Typically, judges are asked to devote a half-day to a full day per week for problem-solving courts, Funke said, but if they opt not to do it, there may not be a problem-solving court offered in their jurisdiction.

Funke said district judges already have heavy workloads and are one of the most challenging positions in Nebraska's judicial system. On average, he said a judge will devote about 683 minutes of their time on each case in a problem-solving court.

A group of criminal justice officials working on the issue brainstormed possible solutions to the problem.

Funke said one proposal was to bring in other court staff, such as magistrate judges, to oversee problem-solving courts. However, he said some judges were concerned that this would minimize the program's effect.

Funke said another option was to provide "enhancements," such as magistrate assistance, to reduce district judges' workloads and increase their availability for problem-solving courts.

A third possibility Funke proposed was tied to increasing the demand for problem-solving courts. He said if Nebraska got up to 10% of felony cases going through these courts, it would require six to eight additional judges, relieving some of the pressure on existing judges.

One potential concern with that option is how to divide the workload between judges, as Funke said many judges find their work in problem-solving courts rewarding.

Another obstacle to increasing the use of problem-solving courts is that most offenders don't even know it is an option following their arrest, he said.

"They don't know about it, so they don't take advantage of it," he said.

Funke proposed increasing the amount of expediters working in state jails to communicate the option to recently arrested individuals who are eligible for the program.

No legislation was proposed during the hearing. Funke said the same group studying the issue is also planning to research the resources available. They will eventually return to the Judiciary Committee with recommendations that may lead to legislation.