Nebraska delegation responds to 'horrific' Kabul attack

OMAHA — Congressman Don Bacon called Thursday's deadly attack at the Kabul airport "horrific" and said the U.S. needs to evacuate everyone who is still stranded in Afghanistan.
"We can do it. Give us a new plan Mr. President. Our military is more than prepared to do this," Bacon said in a tweet.
The 2nd District Republican also said in a statement: “Our nation’s prayers go out to those who were injured and to the families of the reported 12 U.S. servicemen killed in this horrific attack. We also pray for the safety of our troops as we finish carrying out this mission, and for the stranded American citizens and our Afghan allies who are still in the area desperately trying to escape."
He also said in the statement: “This disaster will be remembered as one of the worst foreign policy fiascos in our nation’s history and the repercussions will be felt for a decade.”
Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation reacted Thursday to news that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to the airport.
U.S. officials said the violence killed 11 U.S. Marines and one Navy medic. At least 60 Afghans were killed.
Sen. Deb Fischer also called the attack devastating.
"I’m praying for our military, American citizens, and Afghan allies who are in harm’s way," she said in a tweet.
Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd District said in a tweet: "The terror attacks in Kabul today are truly devastating. God bless our U.S. Marines. I pray for the victims, their families and those who remain stranded in this ongoing tragedy."
Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said, "This is the nightmare we feared."
"It’s why for weeks, military, intelligence and congressional leaders from both parties have begged the President to stand up to the Taliban and push out the airport perimeter," the Nebraska Republican said in a statement.
Sasse reiterated that President Joe Biden should disregard the Aug. 31 deadline for a U.S. departure from Afghanistan.
"We simply cannot strand Americans behind enemy lines in the new capital city of global jihad. You are the Commander-in-Chief, sir; reverse course and fight for our people," Sasse said. "This is likely to get worse, and weakness will accelerate the bloodshed. Lord, have mercy on Americans in harm's way.”
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry noted that prior to Thursday's attack, the U.S. had not lost a soldier in Afghanistan in 18 months.
"We cannot outsource our security to the Taliban," Fortenberry tweeted. "Order cannot flow from passivity.
"We have the greatest fighting force in the world — let them win, as we leave."