Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins has resigned after news reports raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

In an email Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Pillen thanked Goins and wished his family the best.

In a statement, Goins said he has been the target of “false attacks,” and decided to step down so he didn’t distract from DED’s other work.

"It has been a privilege to serve the great state of Nebraska and I've done so honorably every step of the way," he said.

Goins has an ownership interest in the Capital Cigar Lounge in south Lincoln, but he said he doesn't operate or profit from the business.

"These attacks have been a gut punch to my family and reputation and are a distraction from the outstanding work we've done at DED."

Two stories by the Nebraska Examiner have looked at Goins' use of state emails, whether the bar received preferential treatment in applying for pandemic grants distributed by the DED and if he'd properly notified the state of potential conflicts of interest.

Goins said he was not asked to resign.

He was reappointed by Pillen after first being chosen by former Gov. Pete Ricketts to lead the agency in July 2019.

