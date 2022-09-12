Nebraska employees union to hold rally at start of contract negotiations

Nebraska's state employees union will hold a rally Tuesday evening to call on the state to raise wages ahead of contract negotiations.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE), which represents more than 8,000 state employees, is to begin contract negotiations with state officials for a new two-year labor contract this month.

Union members are rallying Tuesday at Centennial Mall outside of the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln to call on the state to increase the investment in their workers. The rally will begin at 5 p.m. A short program of speakers will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska has been dealing with labor shortages across multiple industries for over a year, and NAPE Executive Director Justin Hubly said state offices are not immune. In a press release, Hubly claimed that services in multiple state departments are suffering as a result of the shortages.

Hubly said the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has temporarily closed numerous locations, the Department of Transportation doesn't have the staff to plow state highways this winter and there is a backlog of economic assistance applications waiting to be processed at the Department of Health and Human Services.

“The state remains critically short-staffed at many agencies, and investments are needed to make sure that critical services continue uninterrupted,” Union President Melissa Haynes said in the press release. “Our members worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and now is the time to invest in them.”

Hubly said in an email that the union's top goal for the new contracts is ensuring that wages rise at a rate higher than inflation. He also said the union wants to make sure the state offers competitive minimum salaries across all departments.

“State employees are dedicated, committed, and passionate about their work," Hubly said in the press release. "But in order to have a quality workforce, state employee wages must rise to be competitive in today’s market.”

In addition, Hubly said the union is proposing paid parental leave, early retirement benefits, greater pay out of sick leave and options for some state employees to work remotely.