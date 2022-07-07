Nebraska GOP bars Ricketts critic Matt Innis from state party convention

The Nebraska Republican Party has decided to bar Matt Innis of Crete, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter who has been sharply critical of Gov. Pete Ricketts, from its state convention in Kearney this weekend.

The decision has stirred traffic on Facebook and within GOP circles.

Innis, a former Lancaster County Republican chairman who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Ben Sasse in the 2020 GOP primary election and supported Charles Herbster in this year's Republican gubernatorial primary election, has aimed a steady stream of criticism at Ricketts on his Facebook page.

Jim Pillen of Columbus, who won the GOP gubernatorial nomination in May, has also been a recent target.

Innis said he was informed by the party that "your vocal criticism of Governor Ricketts, the top Republican elected official in the state and leader of our party, caused the (credentials) committee to decline to credential you."

And Innis was told that "this means you will not be admitted to the 2022 Nebraska GOP state convention."

Responding on Facebook, Innis said: "So if you say truthful criticisms of Pete the establishment moves to block you from participating at the convention."

Innis wrote: "Many others who refused to bend the knee to the establishment have been told the same thing."

A review of Innis' Facebook entries shows multiple entries criticizing Ricketts and, more recently, Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen of Columbus, who was supported by the governor in the May 10 primary election.

Herbster was endorsed by Trump, who came to Nebraska to urge Republicans to vote for him.

"Just remember that Jim Pillen never once stood up against the university," Innis stated on Facebook during the campaign.

"Pillen never stood up to UNL or cut their spending," he wrote.

Among an ongoing number of entries criticizing Ricketts:

"Why does he feel the need to take credit for the hard work that others do?"

"Pete has always been a reactionary governor. He's never been proactive; he waits until others stand up on an issue before he jumps in just to make sure it's politically good for him."

"It is clear that Ricketts has completely tarnished his time as governor with his actions over the last two years."

Calls and emails to Republican Party officials on Thursday were not immediately returned.