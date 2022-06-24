Nebraska GOP candidates for governor spent millions in final days before primary

The top contenders in Nebraska's Republican gubernatorial primary shelled out the big bucks in the days leading up to the May 10 election, according to the latest round of campaign finance reports.

The filings, which include donations and expenses from April 26 to June 14, show the three leading GOP candidates — hog producer Jim Pillen, Falls City businessman Charles W. Herbster and state Sen. Brett Lindstrom — spent millions of dollars during the reporting period. Spending surged at such a rate that both Pillen, who won the Republican primary, and second-place finisher Herbster loaned their campaigns hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In total, Pillen has received nearly $9.5 million in contributions since he launched his campaign in 2021, with more than $1 million collected in the seven weeks covered in the latest filing. He has spent almost as much as he has raised, with nearly $9.1 million in expenditures. Of that total, Pillen's campaign spent nearly $2.2 million during the most recent reporting period. Pillen's campaign manager could not be reached for comment.

Herbster's campaign received about $13.2 million in overall contributions, including nearly $575,000 during the reporting period. He spent over $12.7 million during the course of his campaign, with more than $1.5 million of those expenditures coming in the latest filing period.

Herbster largely self funded his campaign, though he didn't report contributing any of his own money in the latest filing. He previously reported contributing $11.3 million cash to his campaign since the start of 2021.

Lindstrom, who finished third in the primary, didn't come close to Pillen or Herbster in terms of funding. In total, Lindstrom received more than $3 million in contributions, including more than $391,000 in the most recent reporting period. He spent $3 million overall, and about $650,000 during the recent reporting period.

Lindstrom's campaign reported an ending cash balance of nearly $56,000.

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, received far less funding than the top three Republicans. She has brought in nearly $191,000, including about $43,000 in the latest reporting period. Blood has spent nearly $152,000, with about $53,000 of that coming in the latest reporting period.

Blood, who will face Pillen in the November general election, reported having just over $39,000 cash on hand at the close of the recent reporting period. Pillen reported having just over $373,000 cash on hand.

The latest filings encompass a period after the GOP gubernatorial primary was rocked by allegations from eight women who claimed Herbster groped them at public events in recent years. The allegations were reported by the Nebraska Examiner, an online news site.

Herbster's deputy campaign manager, Rod Edwards, said the article did not play a role in their campaign's final expenses. Instead, he said most of their money went to competing with attack ads that aired on television.

"There was a lot more money against Charles than Charles was able to spend," Edwards said.

Both Herbster and Lindstrom were the target of negative ads from third-party groups. One group, Conservative Nebraska, had the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who supports Pillen. Ricketts contributed nearly $1.3 million to Conservative Nebraska. His parents, Joe and Marlene Ricketts, contributed a total of $250,000 to the group, according to the latest report.

Conservative Nebraska reported spending more than $950,000 opposing Lindstrom and $858,000 opposing Herbster.

For all three Republican candidates, advertising made up the lion's share of their last-minute expenses. Pillen paid more than $1.5 million for advertising between three different companies before the election. Lindstrom spent over $467,000 on television advertisements.

Herbster's campaign spent more than $1 million with one company, the Louisiana-based marketing firm People Who Think. Edwards said the campaign worked with the company throughout the election on campaign advertisements.

All three candidates loaned their campaign thousands of dollars. Pillen made two loans to his campaign totaling $550,000 — one $250,000 loan May 4 and one $300,000 loan June 10. Lindstrom loaned his campaign $50,000 in late April.

Herbster loaned his campaign $350,000 May 9, the day before the primary election. Edwards said Herbster did this to cover recent expenses and balance the campaign's budget.

The Herbster campaign reported having nearly $524,000 cash on hand at the end of the recent reporting period.

