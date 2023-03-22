After nine months of operating without an executive director, the Nebraska Republican Party named one of its own to fill the role.

Members of the Nebraska GOP approved Dawn Liphardt to serve as the party's executive director during a state central committee and executive committee meeting last weekend, according to party chair Eric Underwood. In the same two-day event, Underwood said he was reelected as chair with no challengers.

Underwood worked with Liphardt in his previous role as chair of the Lancaster County GOP, and brought her on as the state party's office administrator and statewide county coordinator. Liphardt also served in Underwood's transition team after his first election at a tumultuous state party convention last summer that ousted the former chair and led to a mass exodus of party leadership.

Among the resignations that day was Taylor Gage, the party's previous executive director. Since then, the position has been vacant. At the time Underwood said he wanted to focus the party on the November elections.

During that time, however, Liphardt assumed many of the responsibilities held by the executive director, Underwood said. Now that she has the official title, there should be few changes needed.

"It just made sense to put her in that position," Underwood said.

Through a six-member hiring panel, Underwood said they interviewed roughly 20 candidates for the role, including some out-of-state candidates. Together, he said they selected Liphardt, and then presented the choice to the state party's executive committee, which approved her unanimously on Friday.

Most of Liphardt's career has been spent working in a tax accounting practice, which she said she's been building for the past three decades. She described herself as a "citizen on the sideline" for most of her life when it came to politics, until she attended her first Lancaster County GOP meeting in March 2020.

Liphardt said she was motivated to attend after witnessing the turmoil in national politics, particularly centered around education, election integrity and gun rights.

What started as a desire to know more led to Liphardt volunteering for some local Republican campaigns, and eventually saw her appointed as the Lancaster County GOP's executive director in November 2021.

"I'm so passionate about getting this state back on track," Liphardt said.

As executive director of the state party, Liphardt will oversee some of the other directors within the Nebraska GOP, as well as handle the day-to-day operations. The change will see Liphardt taking on a more public role with community engagement and fundraising efforts, she said.

Underwood said Liphardt also will handle some of the duties of the party's communications director, as the former director recently resigned to serve another position in the party. In addition, she will continue her work as the statewide county coordinator, building relationships with local Republican groups, which Underwood said was part of his vision when he assumed the chairmanship.

Also last weekend, Underwood was reelected to a two-year term by the roughly 130 members who attended the state party central committee meeting. Underwood said no one challenged him in the election, and he saw "overwhelming support" from committee members.

"I felt very positive coming out of it," Underwood said.

Underwood's reelection was far less contentious than his initial election last year, which was not a planned part of the state party convention. With roughly 400 delegates in attendance, members passed a resolution to amend the state party’s constitution to allow delegates to immediately remove an officer with or without cause by a majority vote. Supporters of the former party chair described the convention as a "coup d'etat."