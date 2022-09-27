 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts backs voter ID measure as proactive step

  • 0

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that Nebraskans should be required to show photographic identification before voting, even though he acknowledged there have been few cases of voter fraud in the state.

“The time to try to correct your system is not after you discover there’s fraud,” he said. “You want to be proactive.”

The governor commented during his monthly radio call-in show in response to a Lincoln man, identified as Steve.

Steve questioned the need for Initiative 432, a proposal to amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that people show “valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot. He said Secretary of State Bob Evnen has said there has been no systemic voter fraud in the state.

But Ricketts said he “absolutely” supported the initiative measure and predicted the majority of voters will support it as well. He said that people have concerns about the integrity of voting systems stemming from the 2020 election and that voter ID would be one step to protect Nebraska elections.

People are also reading…

“I think it’s another way to let our voters here in the state know that we’re taking steps to protect the integrity of our election system,” he said. “It’s one of the ways we can make people feel good about what we’re doing here.”

Republicans nationwide, led by former President Donald Trump, made false claims that massive voting irregularities in 2020 gave the presidency to the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden. They have continued to make the claims despite a lack of evidence.

Initiative 432 was placed on the ballot through a petition drive led by Citizens for Voter ID. State campaign finance records show that Ricketts’ mother, Marlene Ricketts, provided nearly $1.9 million of the group’s nearly $2.1 million in funding.

If the measure is approved by voters, it would be up to the Legislature to determine the types of identification that would be acceptable. The ballot measure specifies only that the ID must be “valid” and “photographic.”

Ricketts said the Legislature would determine how the requirement would be carried out in the case of mail-in ballots. The measure says the requirement to provide ID applies to “any election,” with no distinction between mail-in ballots and those cast in person.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial opens for Iowa QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

Trial opens for Iowa QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

A trial is underway for an Iowa man whose confrontation with police created some of the most memorable images from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard attorneys' opening statements Tuesday in Doug Jensen's trial in Washington, D.C. A viral video recorded by a reporter’s cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs. Jensen was wearing a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory. His lawyer said QAnon influenced Jensen's actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A prosecutor said Jensen wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

No legal restriction on former campaign staff, Franken says

No legal restriction on former campaign staff, Franken says

DES MOINES — A day after political opponents argued Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken should release from legal constraints a former staffer who claimed Franken kissed her without her consent, Franken’s campaign manager said no such legal agreement exists.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA spacecraft collides with asteroid in planetary defence test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News