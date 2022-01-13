Nebraska Gov. Ricketts declares state 'strong,' names tax relief, prison, water as priorities

He attributed those costs to pandemic-driven disruptions in the labor market and in child welfare, the kinds of problems that the federal relief is designed to alleviate.

Pay raises negotiated with key state employee groups account for most of his proposed increases. The state agreed to more than $105 million in raises to make the state competitive in hiring and keeping workers in the face of record low unemployment rates.

Ricketts also focused on the $155 million that he proposed to take from the cash reserve for building a new prison. Along with money set aside by lawmakers last year, that would cover the full $270 million cost of the proposed institution, which he has argued is necessary to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Lawmakers did not appropriate the money last year for a prison to give officials more time to look at whether criminal justice reforms could ease overcrowding. The three branches of government cooperated with the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute on a study of options. The report from the study has not been released yet.

"I am not asking anyone to choose between supporting a modern State Penitentiary and pursuing policies that aim to reduce crime and recidivism," he said. "These solutions are not at odds, and there is room for both as we work to strengthen Nebraska.”

The governor's budget package included a separate set of proposals for using money coming to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. His plan laid out 29 uses for the money in five areas: public health emergency response; responses to negative economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers; infrastructure including water, sewer and broadband; and administrative costs.

Ideas in the public health area range from helping ensure sufficient hospital capacity for the state to covering part of the cost for replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the State Capitol.

Projects addressing negative economic impacts included workforce housing, assistance for Omaha's North 24th Street economic development projects and support for a planned beef processing plant in North Platte. They also included a program offering grants for low-income parents to help their children make up pandemic-related learning losses.

Under the heading of premium pay for essential workers, Ricketts included some of the pay increases for state workers.