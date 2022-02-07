Nebraska governor's race: 'Tiger King' star helps Sen. Blood shut down fake Twitter account

After discovering that some uncool cats had created a Twitter account impersonating her campaign, gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood received help from one of the stars of the Netflix series “Tiger King” to shut down the account.

Blood said she recently got help from Carole Baskin, whose online greeting “hey all you cool cats and kittens” became a meme in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “Tiger King“ exploded in popularity. The deceitful Twitter account used Baskin’s image as a profile photo.

Blood, a state legislator and the only Democrat so far in the governor’s race, views the account as part of a broader, troubling trend of negative campaigning in state politics.

“We live in a world of Us vs. Them,” she said. “And I think it’s wrong that any of the parties — and not just the Republican Party — when they participate in that narrative, then they just make politics more divisive, make campaigns more divisive.”

The fake account appeared when Blood announced her candidacy for governor, she said, as did other fake social media accounts.

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue and was the target of a murder-for-hire scheme at the center of “Tiger King,” which debuted in 2020.

The account used a convincing username (@BloodForGov, while her official campaign account is @Blood4G), and a recent tweet from the account featured a photo lifted from Blood’s official account, according to screenshots shared by Blood. She said tweets from the account were misleading about her positions and her campaign.

The account directed people to vote Nov. 9, one day after Election Day.

“They’re purposely putting out misinformation,” she said. Some people who support her candidacy accidentally followed the fake account first, she added.

Blood accused members of the Nebraska GOP of having a track record of “clandestine campaigning methods” in a statement about the ordeal last week. She stopped short of tying the account directly to the party in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald but said she thinks that, at the very least, the party encouraged it.

She said her campaign tracked the Twitter account’s IP address and has an idea of where it came from.

According to screenshots, the account linked to a website featuring a negative ad targeting Blood. A disclaimer on the ad says it was paid for by the Nebraska GOP, and a link on the page labeled “pitch in to help defeat radical leftists” leads to a fundraising page for the party.

In a statement Friday, state GOP Executive Director Taylor Gage said he was not aware of the genesis of the website or the deactivated Twitter account but added that “the Nebraska Republican Party strongly opposes liberal Carol Blood’s bid for governor.”

Blood doesn’t think that the fundraising link is a coincidence.

She said she and others reported the account to no avail. Then she contacted Baskin about the use of her image last weekend, she said. Baskin contacted Twitter, and the account was suspended, according to Blood.

Baskin responded to a tweet from the now-defunct account: “This account has been reported to Twitter for using my photo without my permission for their smear campaign against someone I don’t even know.”

Blood cited legal concerns about using Baskin’s image. She also said the account appears to be part of an overall shift toward dirty politics. Blood mentioned a 2020 legislative race in Southeast Nebraska that got especially heated and involved accusations of racism and lies. Janet Palmtag, a Nebraska City real estate agent who lost that race to Sen. Julie Slama, has sued the state GOP for defamation.

“I don’t get negative, and I don’t think I’ve ever had a campaign where my opponents didn’t go negative and off the rails,” Blood said. “And this is a really good example.”

