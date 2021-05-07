 Skip to main content
Nebraska House members won't say how they'll vote on Cheney
All three Nebraska congressmen are declining to say how they expect to vote when Republican House members decide whether to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from her House GOP leadership role.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are demanding that Republicans replace Cheney as chair of the House GOP Conference in the wake of her continuing criticism of Trump for his claims disputing the 2020 presidential election results that ousted him from the White House and for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen," Cheney has tweeted.

"Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system."

During a closed meeting hosted by the American Enterprise Institute earlier this week, Cheney said: "What he (Trump) did on Jan. 6 is a line that cannot be crossed."

Trump is urging House Republicans to replace Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a pro-Trump congresswoman.

Asked whether he will support continuation of Cheney's leadership role, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry replied: "Our conference will discuss this matter next week."

"I respect Liz Cheney and am friends with both her and Elise Stefanik," Rep. Don Bacon said. "I look forward to hearing from both of them in DC next week."

Rep. Adrian Smith said: "I will join the rest of my colleagues in listening to both Representatives Cheney and Stefanik next week."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

