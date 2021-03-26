Nebraska income tax refunds being processed normally, but anti-fraud efforts take time

State tax officials say processing of Nebraska income tax returns is proceeding normally, despite a late start to the season by the Internal Revenue Service.

Lydia Brasch, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Revenue, said the federal delay affected people who filed their state returns early in the year. The state income tax system is based on the federal system and state processing had to wait for the federal information.

Since that time, the only new factor affecting state returns has been the new income tax credit offered to property owners to offset some of their property taxes. Brasch said it could take more time for state employees to verify information about the new credit on complex returns.