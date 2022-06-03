 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska joins push for business owners' right to deny service to same-sex couples

Nebraska has joined an effort to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that states can't use public accommodation laws to force business owners to act contrary to their religious beliefs.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday he had filed an amicus brief as part of a 20-state coalition in the case 303 Creative v. Elenis.

Lorie Smith, who owns 303 Creative in Colorado, is a graphic artist and website designer. Smith wants to expand her business into wedding websites, but she says her religious beliefs prohibit her from promoting same-sex weddings.

Under Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals said that if Smith designs websites for opposite-sex weddings, she is required to create websites for same-sex weddings. Smith sued, alleging that Colorado’s law violates her rights under the First Amendment.

Other states besides Nebraska who are part of the coalition are Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia. All have Republican attorneys general.

