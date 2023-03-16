Rising tensions brought the Nebraska Legislature to a full stop for about 20 minutes Wednesday as one lawmaker attempted to censure another for comparing the state's current debate over transgender rights to a genocide.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha is in her third week of filibustering as much as she can during floor debate in an attempt to stall bills she contends "legislate hate." Among the proposals she opposes is LB574, which would ban gender-altering care for individuals under 19. Since she started her effort, only a handful of bills have advanced on the floor and none have started their second round of debate.

Cavanaugh on Wednesday compared the proposed restrictions on transgender rights to aspects of previous genocides, including the Holocaust. She said she wants the Legislature to vote on LB574, because she believes the bill won't pass and she wants the "bloody hands" of its supporters on the record.

"This is a genocide," Cavanaugh said on the floor of the Legislature. "This is an assault on a population of people because they are different from you."

Shortly after Cavanaugh's statements, Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar got on the microphone and objected to her assertions, calling Cavanaugh's words offensive and an insult to the victims of previous genocides. Slama is a co-sponsor of LB574, and has described it multiple times as protecting children from "genital mutilation."

Slama said Cavanaugh's words rise to a level that is worthy of being censured under the Legislature's rules, and later cut off Cavanaugh's testimony by calling a point of order. Lawmakers then stood at ease for about 20 minutes while Slama discussed her grievance with Speaker of the Legislature John Arch and Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler.

"Today’s action is not something I take lightly, but I refuse to sit silently while Senator Cavanaugh compares a bill protecting girls sports to the horrific mass executions of millions of people," Slama said in a Tweet, referencing another proposal in the Legislature, LB575, which would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex and would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams.

Ultimately, Slama was able to make a motion to censure Cavanaugh, but Arch announced that they weren't going to take up the motion in order to continue the current debate. Cavanaugh was allowed to continue speaking.

Slama said in a Tweet that she agreed with the decision, and noted that Arch could bring up her motion at any point in the session.

Cavanaugh said she actually made a similar motion to censure Slama last year, claiming Slama "verbally attacked" her after she refuted statements Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon made against lawmakers who opposed a gun rights bill he introduced. Cavanaugh claimed her motion last year was ignored.

During all of this, LB574's introducer, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, did not weigh in on the debate on the floor, and was not part of the discussion between Slama, Arch and Metzler.

Kauth also introduced LB575. It was set to advance out of the state's Education Committee during an executive session Wednesday. However, Education Chair Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil canceled the meeting last minute after receiving requests to hold off on a vote, and said he isn't sure when the committee will vote on the bill.

Cavanaugh has shown no indication that she is prepared to drop her filibuster. Arch said on Tuesday that efforts to broker a compromise had, thus far, been unsuccessful, though he said they would continue.

