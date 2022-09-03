Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor

A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.

Specifically, she requested that Peterson file a legal motion requiring that Saint Francis Ministries, the organization's former CEO Robert Smith and the information technology company WMK Research preserve any evidence related to Saint Francis' contract with Nebraska.

She also requested that he ask the Nebraska State Patrol to launch an investigation into Nebraska's dealing with the three entities.

Saint Francis Ministries won a five-year, $197 million contract from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy counties in July 2019 after bidding 40% less than the previous contractor.

But the Kansas company's tenure was troubled from the start. Costs escalated, while the agency never met caseload standards set by Nebraska law and continually fell short on other contract requirements. In December 2021, Nebraska officials announced an early termination of the contract.

The nonprofit's financial problems began surfacing in October 2020, when its top two officials were removed following a whistleblower's report. An internal investigation into financial mismanagement followed.

Among other things, the investigation reported a “potential conflict of interest” between Smith and Bill Whymark, the president of WMK Research of Mount Kisco, New York. The report said Whymark had been hired to write a new suite of software for the agency but that no software had been delivered in a year.

The investigation also said that Whymark billed for an “improbable amount of time” and that Smith spent a few minutes or less to review thousands of dollars of invoices from him.

Last month, the Kansas Reflector reported that federal prosecutors had moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging that Whymark had defrauded Saint Francis by submitting falsified invoices.

According to the online news outlet, an FBI agent said in court filings there was probable cause to believe Whymark engaged in a multiyear scheme netting $10.73 million from Saint Francis Ministries.

Cavanaugh cited those reports in her request to the attorney general. She said she was "specifically concerned over the fact that Nebraska was also defrauded by Saint Francis Ministries, but we have not taken an action to recoup those monies."

The Attorney General's Office declined to comment on the letter. Saint Francis did not respond to a request for comment.

HHS records show that Nebraska paid Saint Francis a total of $175 million for managing cases from October 2019 through April 2022.

That includes $28 million paid during the transition back to state case management and payments made under an emergency contract signed in January 2021. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract replaced the first contract and erased the original 40% cost difference.

Nebraska officials inked the emergency contract after then-interim Saint Francis CEO William Clark said the nonprofit could not continue operating without increased reimbursement.

He said the agency expected to lose about $27 million in its first full year on the Nebraska contract. He also said the entity had used $10 million from contracts with the state of Kansas to cover shortfalls in the Nebraska contract.

He blamed the recently removed leaders for underbidding the Nebraska contract, which led to a financial crisis within the nonprofit.