The latest attempt to curtail abortion access in Nebraska moved one step closer to becoming law Wednesday evening.

Nebraska's Health and Human Services Committee voted 4-2 to advance LB626, pushing the bill out of committee and into the first of three rounds of legislative debate. One committee member, Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, was not present for the vote.

Dubbed the "Nebraska Heartbeat Act,” LB626 would prohibit most abortions in Nebraska once embryonic cardiac activity can be detected via ultrasound, which typically happens around six weeks of pregnancy. The introducer, Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, attempted last year to completely ban abortions in the state through a trigger bill, which narrowly failed due to a filibuster.

That bill did not make it out of the Judiciary Committee last year, and only made it to the floor thanks to a successful pull motion.

The bill this year includes several exceptions that last year's legislation did not, including exceptions for rape, incest and life-saving procedures. It also clarifies the bill does not apply to ectopic pregnancies, in vitro fertilization and other procedures that lead to the end of a pregnancy.

However, LB626 is still significantly stricter than Nebraska’s current law banning abortions at 20 weeks past fertilization. Albrecht estimated the bill would eliminate 85% of abortions in the state.

If LB626 passed in its current form, a physician’s medical license could be revoked if they perform an abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected. This differs from last year’s proposed ban, which would have made it a criminal offense to perform an abortion. Neither bill would penalize the woman receiving an abortion.

LB626 was the subject of an hours-long public hearing earlier this month, with supporters and opponents crowding the halls of the Capitol for most of the afternoon. In addition to hundreds of spoken testimonies, there were more than 1,600 submitted comments — 738 in support and 901 against.

Supporters commonly argued that abortions were harmful to children and women, and referenced embryonic cardiac activity as a heartbeat, claiming it was a “universal sign of life.”

The term “fetal heartbeat” is controversial. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it isn’t accurate to characterize an embryo’s cardiac activity as a heartbeat until the chambers of the heart are developed around 17 to 20 weeks of gestation.

Opponents argued that abortion was vital health care, and that women should be free to make the decision to have one or not. Critics claim the bill would effectively ban all abortions in the state, as most women don't even realize they are pregnant at the point when an abortion would be prohibited.

The Nebraska Medical Association, the Nebraska Nurses Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists all opposed the bill. Multiple physicians argued that the vague language of the bill would prevent health care workers from providing essential care, while a few supporting physicians argued the opposite.

Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Jen Day of Omaha, who were the two votes against advancing the bill, pushed the committee to draft an amendment addressing some of the concerns expressed by opponents at the hearing and make structural changes. However, Cavanaugh later said she would rather the committee advance the bill without changes, as she feels the legislation has a better chance of failing without amendments.

"It's perfectly terrible," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh expressed concerns specifically about the exceptions for rape victims under the bill. After going back and forth with Albrecht at the end of the hearing earlier this month, Albrecht noted that it had been a long day of testimony and declined to answer her questions — a move Cavanaugh called "unbelievably disrespectful" — though Albrecht said she would follow up with Cavanaugh's office to address her concerns. Cavanaugh claimed Wednesday that Albrecht never followed up with her.

Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering said he didn't want to stall the bill to make changes when he expects it will stir up controversy regardless of any amendments.

"If we hold out for the perfect, we can't act on the good," Hardin said.

Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston said LB626's primary purpose is to end elective abortions, but Day refuted that. She claimed two Nebraska women have already been denied prescriptions — one a form of contraception, and another medication to aid in the woman's miscarriage — because the pharmacists believed the bill was already law.

Cavanaugh said she was disappointed the four male committee members who voted to advance the bill were so "flippant" about the concerns raised by the two female members present for the discussion.

"You're talking about our lives," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh and Day plan to file a committee "minority report" before the first round of debate on the bill. The report will serve as a place for the lawmakers to explain their dissenting opinion.

Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler said these reports are relatively rare, but it will be available on the Legislature's website along with other documents associated with LB626.

The bill's advancement came as no surprise to its opponents. Andi Curry Grubb, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska's executive director, said in an email statement that she expected the bill to move out of committee, but she and other critics still plan to fight it.

"The reality is, Nebraska lawmakers now have more control over our bodies and futures than we do," Curry Grubb said in the email. "And it’s imperative we let them know this proposed ban is unacceptable.”

Anti-abortion advocates praised the committee's decision Wednesday in an email that included statements from the Nebraska Family Alliance, Nebraska Catholic Conference and Nebraska Right to Life.

"Today Nebraska took a giant step forward in valuing everyone’s rights, regardless of race, belief, socioeconomic status, or age — born and unborn," said Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session 010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em65 010523-owh-new-lege-em37 010523-owh-new-lege-em38 010523-owh-new-lege-em49 010523-owh-new-lege-em60 010523-owh-new-lege-em45 010523-owh-new-lege-em39 010523-owh-new-lege-em48 010523-owh-new-lege-em55 010523-owh-new-lege-em59 010523-owh-new-lege-em43 010523-owh-new-lege-em42 010523-owh-new-lege-em50 010523-owh-new-lege-em53 Sen. Beau Ballard 010523-owh-new-lege-em40 010523-owh-new-lege-em47 010523-owh-new-lege-em51 010523-owh-new-lege-em61 010523-owh-new-lege-em64 010523-owh-new-lege-em52 010523-owh-new-lege-em56 010523-owh-new-lege-em62 010523-owh-new-lege-em63 010523-owh-new-lege-em58 010523-owh-new-lege-em44 010523-owh-new-lege-em41 010523-owh-new-lege-em54 010523-owh-new-lege-em36 010523-owh-new-lege-em31 010523-owh-new-lege-em30 010523-owh-new-lege-em32 010523-owh-new-lege-em33 010523-owh-new-lege-em35 010523-owh-new-lege-em34 010523-owh-new-lege-em24 010523-owh-new-lege-em27 010523-owh-new-lege-em26 010523-owh-new-lege-em28 010523-owh-new-lege-em25 010523-owh-new-lege-em29 010523-owh-new-lege-em23 010523-owh-new-lege-em18 010523-owh-new-lege-em21 010523-owh-new-lege-em15 010523-owh-new-lege-em17 010523-owh-new-lege-em22 010523-owh-new-lege-em19 010523-owh-new-lege-em16 010523-owh-new-lege-em20 010523-owh-new-lege-em12 010523-owh-new-lege-em09 010523-owh-new-lege-em14 010523-owh-new-lege-em13 010523-owh-new-lege-em07 010523-owh-new-lege-em11 010523-owh-new-lege-em08 010523-owh-new-lege-em03 010523-owh-new-lege-em10 010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg