Nebraska lawmakers advance bill to cut farm taxes

Residents and business owners in rural communities might have to think twice about approving a school bond issue under an amended bill given first-round approval in the Nebraska Legislature on Wednesday.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion sponsored the proposal dealing with school bond issues. He and other rural senators said it was unfair for farmers and ranchers — who own most of the property in rural school districts — to shoulder the bulk of the cost of paying off school bond debt when they represent only a small minority of a district's voters.

Under LB2, which advanced on a 38-3 vote, the property valuation of ag land, when it comes to paying off school bonds, would be reduced from the current 75% of actual value to 50%. That would give farmers and ranchers a slight tax break, while shifting more of the burden to those who own homes and non-ag businesses in rural school districts.

That change, he said, would give voters in town "more skin in the game" when voting on school bond issues, and force them to pay more attention before approving a bond issue for a new school or addition.