The Nebraska Department of Education would be tasked with establishing a model dress code and grooming policy for schools under a bill that advanced in the Legislature on Tuesday.
The bill (LB630), introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, intends to protect Nebraska students from discrimination for wearing attire or their hair in a way that aligns with their religious or cultural beliefs. The Legislature's Education Committee advanced the bill out of committee in a 7-0 vote, pushing it to the first of three rounds of debate.
The dress code by the department would not be allowed to prohibit a student from wearing attire associated with their race, national origin or religion, or alter a student's hair, according to LB630. Local school boards would be required to adopt a written dress code and grooming policy consistent with the department's model by July 1, 2025.
During a public hearing on the bill last week, in which there was no opposing testimony, the Education Committee heard supporting testifiers representing various cultures, including some affiliated with Native tribes. Several parents claimed employees in their school district have cut their children's hair without first getting their consent.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued a
north-central Nebraska school district on behalf of two parents in 2021, alleging that an employee cut the hair of their children, who are Native. The parents claimed the act violated their beliefs.
“We believe our hair is our spirit; as it grows, our spirit grows,” one of the parents named in the suit said in a news release.
The lawsuit is still pending, with both sides discussing a potential settlement, according to a court filing dated Feb. 3.
Regardless of personal beliefs, school employees should not be cutting any students' hair without getting parental consent, committee member Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said.
Lawmakers also advanced LB141 out of committee Tuesday, which would require the State Department of Education to develop guidelines for schools that choose to schedule a “moment of silence” during the school day.
The bill, introduced by committee member Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, was criticized
during a public hearing in January as being an attempt to allow schools to enforce prayer in schools. Briese, who described himself as a "religious prayerful guy," denied that, and claimed he took a "secular approach" while drafting the bill.
The committee approved an amendment that adjusts the language of LB141 to clarify that schools are not required to add a moment of silence to the school day.
