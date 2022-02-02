Nebraska lawmakers back new services for developmentally disabled children

Children with disabilities severe enough to qualify them for institutions could get help to stay at home under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers Tuesday.

An amended version of LB376 cleared the second of three rounds of debate with no dissent — a far cry from the emotion-filled filibuster that blocked the bill last year.

The measure, introduced by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would make family support services available to as many as 850 children with developmental disabilities. The children are among the more than 3,000 people on the state’s waiting list for developmental disability services.

Family support services could include such things as specialized child care, independent living skills training, respite care and home and vehicle modifications. Children could get up to $10,000 worth of support services annually under the three-year Medicaid waiver called for under the bill.

The waiver also would allow some children to qualify for Medicaid despite their parents' income. The coverage would make it easier to pay for specialized medical care, such as specialty formulas, co-pays for multiple types of therapy, and wheelchairs and other medical equipment.

Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the Health and Human Services Committee chairman, said the strategy is to provide early intervention services for children in hopes that they will not need state-funded group home care or other residential services in the future.

Most of the people on the state's waiting list are there to get residential services, he said. Some are added to the list as infants, well before they may actually need services, because wait times can be several years.

Last year, opponents of the bill questioned the proposal's cost to the state, which is estimated at $11.2 million over two years.

Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling said then that, while addressing the waiting list was a worthy goal, it was not among the state’s top priorities. She also questioned why the new services weren’t needs based, saying that even billionaires like “Warren Buffett” would get Medicaid to care for a disabled child under LB376.

On Tuesday, Slama cast her support behind the amended version of the bill. The amendment made clear that the State Department of Health and Human Services would not launch the family support services without a Medicaid waiver or other federal funding mechanism in place.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, also addressed concerns about the potential cost to the state, saying there are two pools of pandemic relief money available to HHS that could cover the state's portion of costs.

Both pools are independent of the $1.04 billion that the state is getting through the American Rescue Plan Act for a broad range of economic recovery and pandemic response projects.

Along with the new support services, the amendment would require HHS to hire a national consultant to study the state's developmental disability services system and recommend ways to improve services while maximizing cost-efficiencies.

