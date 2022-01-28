Nebraska lawmakers call for convention of states in effort to rein in federal spending

Nebraska became the latest state Friday to call for a convention of states aimed at reining in the federal government.

LR14 passed on a 32-11 vote after supporters got enough votes to end a last-minute filibuster. The measure now heads to Congress and to the leaders of all other state legislatures.

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, who introduced the resolution and named it as his priority for this year, said the vote shows that the U.S. Constitution is working as intended.

"It's encouraging that we respect the Constitution and the intent of the founding fathers when it comes to states having equal footing with the federal government," he said.

Article V of the Constitution provides for a convention called by the states as one way to propose amendments. The article requires that at least two-thirds of the states, or 34, apply to Congress for such a convention to be called.

The other method, and the only one to be used so far, is for Congress to put forth proposed amendments. Either way, the Constitution currently requires 38 states to ratify an amendment before it can take effect.

The Nebraska resolution, like those from 16 other states, seeks a convention limited to proposing amendments that “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

Opponents, however, argued that there would be no way to enforce those limits on the convention. They also warned that there is nothing that spells out how the convention would be structured, including whether every state would have one vote or whether votes would be proportional to population.

"The motivation for the convention is real and valid," said Sen. John McCollister of Omaha. "But there are simply too many questions outstanding."

Several supporters of the convention idea watched the debate from the balcony.

