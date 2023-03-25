Nebraska lawmakers last year dedicated $15 million of federal pandemic recovery money to increasing payment rates for foster care, family support, group homes and other child welfare services.

But the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services used only $3 million for that purpose and spent $6 million on other projects. The agency has not determined what to do with the rest.

In an email sent to service providers on June 21 last year, agency officials said the first $6 million would go to start a pair of pilot projects and to help children leaving the foster care system through adoption, guardianship or independent living.

The diversion came to light during hearings this week on the agency's budget, prompting frustrated and incredulous responses from lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, who has introduced a bill to raise child welfare rates over the next two years, accused HHS of being "tone-deaf" on the issue and acting like a fourth branch of government that can override legislative decisions.

"It's disappointing," he said. "We have a huge trust issue with HHS."

Andrew Keck, deputy director of the HHS Children and Family Services division, said the agency decided to use the $6 million of federal money for the current fiscal year on one-time expenses. He said the agency is working to decide about the $6 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We are working with providers and the administration to determine what services are most critical and where a temporary increase may be needed," HHS officials said.

Long term, the statement said, HHS has been working with a consultant, leaders from all three branches of government, and interested parties to develop a new approach to child welfare, along with a new finance model. The effort could transform what the department pays providers.

But McDonnell said the department's decision to divert the first $6 million means Nebraska has not made the progress lawmakers intended in bringing payment rates closer to covering costs for private provider agencies and individuals who contract with the state to care for abused and neglected children.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said lawmakers last year had hoped to boost child welfare payment rates 30% by combining state funds and federal American Rescue Program Act money. She said the goal was to help recruit and retain front-line caseworkers at a time of worker shortages.

Instead, the department raised payments for most services 17% for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2022. The increase was paid for with state funds. A few services got 20% increases, using the $3 million of federal funds.

Provider representatives said the higher rates helped but did not offset the effects of inflation or a decade of largely stagnant payment rates. Nor were they enough to keep from losing employees to HHS, now that the state has raised wages for its child welfare workers.

"We are unquestionably behind," said Pegg Siemek-Asche, CEO of Nova Treatment Community in Omaha, speaking for the Children and Family Coalition of Nebraska.

Ryan Stanton with the Nebraska Alliance of Family and Child Service Providers said, “Our agencies are being left with inadequate funding, which in the near future may result in the inability for us to provide those services."

McDonnell is trying to address the issue with LB470, which would boost child welfare provider rates by 10% for the fiscal year starting July 1 and another 7% the following year. It would affect rates paid by HHS and by the Office of Probation Administration for similar services to juvenile offenders.

Gov. Jim Pillen did not include any increases for child welfare providers in his budget proposal to the Legislature, a decision criticized by the providers, who noted that the governor frequently talks about the importance of children to the future of the state.

Keck testified against LB470. He said the bill would boost rates broadly without considering whether an increase is needed for specific services and could "negatively impact" the department's ability to adopt the new child welfare financing model.

"DHHS aims to balance the efficient use of taxpayer dollars with the need to ensure appropriate service rates for providers," he said.

In the followup statement, department officials said they expect a study of provider rates will be needed once the work group establishes the new practice model for child welfare. The model will determine what kinds of services should be provided for children and families.

The statement noted that an in-depth rate study has not been done in child welfare since 1995.

However, Tim Hruza, speaking for the Children and Family Coalition, expressed skepticism about the prospects for a rate study. He said that HHS has been promising such a study since at least 2018 and has yet to deliver.

State lawmakers created the work group and mandated the effort to rethink Nebraska child welfare after HHS closed out a troubled decade of trying to privatize management of child welfare cases in the Omaha area.

The work group is to provide a report on its proposed practice and finance model by Dec. 1 of this year.