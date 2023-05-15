With just 13 days left in the legislative session, a proposal to implement Nebraska’s new voter identification requirement is expected to reach the full Legislature early this week.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, predicted the committee will advance a carefully crafted measure that brings together ideas from multiple bills and that lawmakers will pass it.

“The job of passing voter ID legislation involves threading the needle between the new language in Nebraska’s Constitution and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the federal Constitution,” he said. “We also have to make sure that the orders we give to our county elections officials can be executed.”

The measure likely will be an amendment to LB535 that has been forged through weeks of sometimes heated negotiations between Brewer and Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who introduced LB535 and led efforts to put a voter ID measure on last November’s ballot.

The ballot measure, which passed overwhelmingly, requires voters to present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The constitutional amendment left it to lawmakers to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Speaker of the Legislature John Arch also were part of the discussions. Arch said the job of crafting implementation legislation has been complicated.

“It has to be constitutional. It has to be workable. You need to limit the financial burden and you need to ensure you don’t disenfranchise voters,” he said.

Although the parties have reached agreement on the principles of the amendment, they are waiting to see the actual language before moving forward. Slama said she has been working with the legislative bill drafting office on that language for several days.

Under the tentative agreement, voters could use a variety of government or tribal identification documents, as long as the IDs show the person’s name and a photo of the person. Student IDs would be accepted, as well as IDs from nursing homes. The IDs would not have to be current and expired ones could be used.

Voters without an acceptable photo ID could get a free state ID through the Department of Motor Vehicles. People also could get free copies of birth certificates from the state, if needed for obtaining a state ID to vote.

The DMV would add photos to temporary IDs, so those could be used by voters who lost their driver’s license or state ID or had those documents stolen. Temporary IDs are provided to people for use in the weeks before their permanent ones arrive in the mail.

The agreement also would require that people voting by mail show their ID to an adult witness, who need not be a registered Nebraska voter. Witnesses then would have to sign the ballot envelope, attesting that they had seen the voter’s ID. Witnesses would face legal penalties for lying.

Voters who showed up at the polls without an acceptable ID would be allowed to vote a provisional ballot. The ballot would be counted only if that voter showed a valid ID to an election official within seven days of the election.

The tentative agreement would not require additional citizenship verifications from voters, but the secretary of state would be charged with ensuring that only citizens are allowed to register to vote.

The government committee heard three contrasting approaches to implementing voter ID requirements this year. They differed over acceptable types of identification, requirements for mail-in ballots and the process for handling cases where voters show up at the polls without ID.

All included features that went beyond simply carrying out the voter-approved measure. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard had a pair of proposals that would have virtually eliminated mail-in ballots. Sen. Jen Day of Omaha had a bill that would have automatically registered people to vote when they got a driver’s license, unless they opted out.

Slama offered two major rewrites of LB535 that would have required voters to prove their citizenship, along with their identity, when voting.

Brewer rejected all of those features, saying he wanted the implementation legislation to focus on voter ID and not tackle other election issues.

Despite strong support for the voter ID ballot measure, Nebraska has not had widespread issues with its elections.

Ahead of last November’s election, Evnen acknowledged that the state has not had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they could vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID.

Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election