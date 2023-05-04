LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers advanced the main budget bill Wednesday, authorizing construction of a new $350 million prison and giving a first-round thumbs up to $10.7 billion worth of state spending over the next two years.

Much of the day's debate centered around criticism of the prison and calls for criminal justice reform, with prison opponents warning that the proposed institution would be overcrowded from the moment it opened if no changes are made to reduce inmate numbers.

Gov. Jim Pillen and his predecessor, Gov. Pete Ricketts, have argued that a new prison to house 1,512 men is needed to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

But lawmakers voted down an amendment from State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha that would allow the new prison to be built only if the state demolished the penitentiary and expanded programs such as work release and treatment centers to curb the growth of the state's prison population.

McKinney expressed skepticism that the Department of Correctional Services, which he calls the "Department of Punitive Services," would close the penitentiary after the new prison is completed. He predicted the agency would expand prison capacity and incarcerate more people.

"The department will find a sneaky way to keep it open," he said. "It should be bulldozed."

Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln backed the amendment, arguing that the state should delay building a new prison. She said other states have been closing prisons by changing how they deal with criminals and emphasizing less costly, more rehabilitative approaches.

"We're one of the only states moving in the wrong direction here," she said.

However, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said lawmakers should keep their options open on the future of the state penitentiary. While portions of the prison date to 1869, he said, other parts were built much more recently and might be able to be reused.

Projections since 2020 have shown that Nebraska's inmate population, currently at about 5,500, is set to grow another 1,300 inmates by 2030. Nebraska’s prison system already is the most overcrowded and fastest growing in the U.S., according to a World-Herald analysis.

Earlier, lawmakers approved a budget amendment that would direct $5 million a year to a five-year pilot project to treat children who have been exposed to violence for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha proposed the effort, saying it could address some of the roots of violence. He said children suffer from the same reactions to violence as soldiers at war. The trauma can affect their mental and physical health and lead to behaviors that land them in prison or other difficulties.

McKinney supported the proposal. Growing up in North Omaha, he said, at times he felt he lived in a war zone.

"Our kids have to deal with that stress on a day-to-day basis," he said.

Lawmakers made few other changes in the budget bill, which appropriates money for state operations and aid for the two years ending June 30, 2025, and authorizes capital construction projects.

Under the bill, state general fund spending would grow an average of 2.3% over the two years, well below the average going back 20 years. State spending would top $5.34 billion for fiscal year 2023-24 and $5.36 billion for the following year.

That compares to the 1.3% average spending growth and $5.29 billion appropriation each year that Pillen had proposed.

The biggest difference was an estimated $80 million to increase payment rates for hospitals, nursing homes, foster parents, therapists and other health and human service providers. The budget bill would boost rates by 3% next year and another 2% the following year.

In another difference, the budget includes a 2.5% annual increase in state funding for the University of Nebraska. The increase was less than university officials requested and more than Pillen had recommended in January, but represented a compromise between the two.

The budget also includes the full cost of salary increases for state employees, which average 7% the first year and 5% the second year. The governor’s proposal was drawn up before his administration reached agreement with state employee unions, and it included only the estimated cost of raises.

Two other budget bills are slated for debate on Thursday. One appropriates money to cover unexpected needs in the current fiscal year. The other provides for transfers to and from various cash funds.

The budget package leaves nearly $715 million available for tax cuts and other uses over the two-year budget period. That’s the difference between revenue projections and the spending proposal.

Lawmakers have given first-round approval to two packages of income tax changes and property tax relief that would reduce state revenues by more than $870 million over the two-year period.

