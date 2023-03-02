Figuring out how to implement Nebraska’s new voter identification requirements may be one of this session’s most difficult tasks, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, commented during a public hearing on three contrasting implementation bills. Another bill was heard at the beginning of February.

Brewer said he expects the committee will end up taking ideas from multiple bills to craft a committee proposal. But he warned that the result will focus on voter ID and not tackle other election reform issues, despite what some testifiers urged.

“The committee at some point will have to come together and hammer out something,” he said. “We will probably mix and match, take parts and pieces as necessary. There will be a committee bill that we’ll make sure is constitutional.”

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment in November to require that voters present “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot “in any election.” The amendment left it to the Legislature to determine how the requirement should be carried out.

On Wednesday, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard offered a pair of bills aimed at fulfilling that task as well as making some major election changes. The first (LB228) would almost eliminate early voting, require photo IDs when casting ballots and require that votes be counted at the precincts on Election Day.

His companion measure (LB 230) spells out limited types of ID that would be accepted for voting, provides for people to get free IDs for voting and creates potential criminal penalties for election officials.

“I think it’s a very straightforward piece of legislation,” Erdman said.

Sen. Jen Day offered a contrasting implementation measure that would make some additional election changes. LB675 would allow voters to use a wide variety of ID documents and would not require people voting by mail to present ID.

Among other provisions, it would create mobile units to provide IDs for people without them, require counties to keep permanent lists of people wanting to vote early and require mail-in return ballots to be postage-paid.

Day said her proposal offers an answer to how the voter ID amendment can be carried out without hindering any Nebraskan’s right to vote. She said the changes would not take effect until the 2026 elections to give time for smooth implementation.

“Nebraskans are expecting us to do this in a measured, careful fashion that doesn’t disenfranchise any voters from being able to vote,” she said.

Testimony on the bills lasted well into the evening, with most people taking sides between Erdman’s bills and Day’s proposal.

Election officials, including Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse, opposed the Erdman measures, saying they go beyond what voters approved last year. In particular, they objected to the elimination of most early voting and to counting votes at precincts. Kruse said getting enough vote-counting machines for every precinct would cost $1 million in Douglas County.

Several others backed the two bills, arguing that requiring in-person voting and changing how votes are counted would be critical steps in improving the security of elections. Among them, Robbie Adams said voting laws need to be tightened so people can regain trust in the voting process.

Nebraska has not had widespread issues with its elections. Ahead of the November election, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who supported the voter ID initiative, acknowledged that the state has not had a problem with voter fraud generally, let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they could vote — the type of fraud that would be prevented with voter ID.

At Wednesday’s hearing, some argued that Day’s proposal would do more to protect the rights of voters while implementing the voter ID ballot measure. One of them, Ellie Batt, representing the Jewish Community Relations Council, said the proposal strikes the appropriate balance between the two goals.

The fourth voter ID proposal was introduced by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who led the successful ballot initiative for voter ID last year. LB535 had a hearing earlier at which she presented a major rewrite of the original bill.

Both LB535 and Slama’s amendment spell out acceptable types of identification, requirements for providing ID with mail-in ballots, and the process for handling cases where voters show up at the polls without ID. They also provide for people lacking acceptable ID to get free documents.

But the two differ in significant ways. The amendment would set stricter limits on what counts as a valid ID for voting and require that people voting by mail get a notary to sign their ballot return envelope. Among other provisions, it would require the Secretary of State’s Office to help voters get identification and to provide free IDs for voting.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session 010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em65 010523-owh-new-lege-em37 010523-owh-new-lege-em38 010523-owh-new-lege-em49 010523-owh-new-lege-em60 010523-owh-new-lege-em45 010523-owh-new-lege-em39 010523-owh-new-lege-em48 010523-owh-new-lege-em55 010523-owh-new-lege-em59 010523-owh-new-lege-em43 010523-owh-new-lege-em42 010523-owh-new-lege-em50 010523-owh-new-lege-em53 010523-owh-new-lege-em46 010523-owh-new-lege-em47 010523-owh-new-lege-em51 010523-owh-new-lege-em61 010523-owh-new-lege-em64 010523-owh-new-lege-em52 010523-owh-new-lege-em56 010523-owh-new-lege-em62 010523-owh-new-lege-em63 010523-owh-new-lege-em58 010523-owh-new-lege-em44 010523-owh-new-lege-em41 010523-owh-new-lege-em54 010523-owh-new-lege-em36 010523-owh-new-lege-em31 010523-owh-new-lege-em30 010523-owh-new-lege-em32 010523-owh-new-lege-em33 010523-owh-new-lege-em35 010523-owh-new-lege-em24 010523-owh-new-lege-em27 010523-owh-new-lege-em26 010523-owh-new-lege-em28 010523-owh-new-lege-em25 010523-owh-new-lege-em29 010523-owh-new-lege-em23 010523-owh-new-lege-em18 010523-owh-new-lege-em21 010523-owh-new-lege-em15 010523-owh-new-lege-em22 010523-owh-new-lege-em19 010523-owh-new-lege-em16 010523-owh-new-lege-em20 010523-owh-new-lege-em12 010523-owh-new-lege-em09 010523-owh-new-lege-em07 010523-owh-new-lege-em11 010523-owh-new-lege-em08 010523-owh-new-lege-em03 010523-owh-new-lege-em10 010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg