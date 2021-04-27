Nebraska lawmakers overcome opposition, advance amended tax bill

Passing legislation is often compared to "making sausage," because it isn't pretty and involves chopping up a lot of ingredients, but in the end, results in something worthwhile.

That was on full display over the past two days in the Nebraska Legislature as a multisubject bill dealing with state income taxes was sliced, diced and finally stuffed into an acceptable "sausage."

On a 41-1 vote, lawmakers advanced a bill that seeks to lower corporate income tax rates, gives a tax credit to families grieving a stillborn child and allows 529 college savings plan funds to be used for apprenticeship programs.

One controversial aspect of the bill (LB432) was removed, allowing the bill to advance. That aspect would have granted a 100% tax exemption to multinational corporations on income they transfer to off-shore tax shelters. It would have reversed an effort by former President Donald Trump to make such companies pay taxes on income that they earned in the U.S.

State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha led the opposition to the tax break on global intangible low-tax income, which was referred to by the acronym "GILTI."

"This is money we should have been taxing all along," Cavanaugh said.