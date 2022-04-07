Nebraska lawmakers override nearly all of Ricketts' budget vetoes

Nebraska lawmakers voted to override almost all of Gov. Pete Ricketts' vetoes on the state budget, restoring more than $172 million in expenditures.

This is the second year in a row that lawmakers overrode vetoes from the governor. The only line-item veto lawmakers preserved will leave $14 million in the governor’s emergency fund, instead of moving it into the state’s cash reserve fund.

Ricketts' line-item vetoes targeted increased payments for providers caring for vulnerable Nebraskans, affordable urban housing development, and vocational and life skills programs to help inmates succeed outside of prison.

In his veto message to lawmakers this week, Ricketts said he wanted to limit excess spending to prioritize tax relief.

“It’s important that we strike the appropriate balance between calibrating government spending and returning excess revenue back to the people,” Ricketts said in his veto message.

In other action on Thursday, lawmakers gave final approval to a major tax cut bill.

During Thursday's debate on the veto overrides, most lawmakers took issue with Ricketts' veto that would cut funding for health care provider rates. Senators argued that Nebraska had a nursing home crisis, brought on by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. State Sen. John Arch of La Vista said increasing rates was critical for providers to recruit and retain staff.

Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who voted yes on one of the three override motions, said he only voted yes for the one motion because it would restore funding for nursing homes. However, he said he was disappointed that the same motion also included funding for middle income workforce housing and recreational trails.

"We throw junk in there that doesn't belong there," Friesen said.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who voted yes on two of the three override motions, also argued that the state shouldn't build housing or include funding for trails. He called out Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha for leading a filibuster on the budget bills earlier in the session to debate criminal justice reform. The Legislature later rejected Lathrop's proposal for reform.

Because of Lathrop's filibuster, Erdman said lawmakers were unable to consider other budget amendments that may have prevented Ricketts vetoing line items in the first place. There are five days left in this legislative session.

"Wasting those 50-some hours brought us to this point," Erdman said.

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

