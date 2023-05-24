Nearing the end of the session, Nebraska lawmakers on Tuesday passed more than a dozen bills that had been combined into two separate pieces of legislation — a strategy meant to counter an ongoing filibuster that has slowed progress on the floor.

The Nebraska Legislature passed two bills (LB565 and 683), both of which will now go to Gov. Jim Pillen's desk to be signed into law. In all, the bills contain 17 measures that address everything from scrap tire grants to the expansion of broadband coverage across Nebraska.

While it's common to see five or six bills in a package, often referred to as "Christmas trees," this session broke several norms. Some such packages contained more than 20 bills.

The strategy was developed midway through the session in response to the filibuster in protest of LB574, which bans abortions at 12 weeks based on gestational age, and restricts gender-affirming care for individuals under 19. Although Pillen has already signed that bill into law, opponents have vowed to continue filibustering through the end of the session and into next year's 60-day session.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who said LB574 amounts to "waging war" on the transgender community, said she will work to keep lawmakers from developing similar packages in the future.

"My new setting is obstructionist, plain and simple," Cavanaugh said.

Without the packages, filibusters would have limited the Legislature to only passing a handful of bills this session. But the large packages themselves have spurred criticisms that the process suppresses debate on some of the bills included in each collection.

Among the changes passed Tuesday:

Hydrogen energy. Money for engineering and modeling work so Nebraska can continue competing for federal designation as a regional clean hydrogen hub would be provided under LB565, which passed 41-0. The regional hubs are intended to accelerate the development and use of hydrogen to deliver and store energy.

The bill also aims to boost the workforce for advanced nuclear and hydrogen industries by creating a grant program for community colleges and state colleges that develop workforce training programs.

Broadband office. Building on a Pillen executive order, lawmakers approved the creation of a state broadband office through LB683, which passed 39-0. The office will be tasked with expanding broadband service throughout Nebraska, aided by millions of federal dollars with more expected on the way.

Chinese equipment. LB683 also would prohibit telecom companies from getting state Universal Service Fund money if they use equipment in their Nebraska networks that was made by companies designated as national security threats by the Federal Communications Commission. The bill could affect Viaero Wireless in western Nebraska, which has equipment made by the Chinese firm Huawei.

Pillen has issued a separate executive order barring state broadband grants from going to any contractor using telecom equipment and services produced by Huawei and other Chinese companies.

Wildlife threats. Private landowners and tenants would be allowed to kill mountain lions and other predators if those animals are attacking livestock under LB565. Current law gives such authority only to farmers and ranchers who own or operate farms or ranches.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session 010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg 010523-owh-new-lege-em65 010523-owh-new-lege-em37 010523-owh-new-lege-em38 010523-owh-new-lege-em49 010523-owh-new-lege-em60 010523-owh-new-lege-em45 010523-owh-new-lege-em39 010523-owh-new-lege-em48 010523-owh-new-lege-em55 010523-owh-new-lege-em59 010523-owh-new-lege-em43 010523-owh-new-lege-em42 010523-owh-new-lege-em50 010523-owh-new-lege-em53 010523-owh-new-lege-em46 010523-owh-new-lege-em47 010523-owh-new-lege-em51 010523-owh-new-lege-em61 010523-owh-new-lege-em64 010523-owh-new-lege-em52 010523-owh-new-lege-em56 010523-owh-new-lege-em62 010523-owh-new-lege-em63 010523-owh-new-lege-em58 010523-owh-new-lege-em44 010523-owh-new-lege-em41 010523-owh-new-lege-em54 010523-owh-new-lege-em36 010523-owh-new-lege-em31 010523-owh-new-lege-em30 010523-owh-new-lege-em32 010523-owh-new-lege-em33 010523-owh-new-lege-em35 010523-owh-new-lege-em24 010523-owh-new-lege-em27 010523-owh-new-lege-em26 010523-owh-new-lege-em28 010523-owh-new-lege-em25 010523-owh-new-lege-em29 010523-owh-new-lege-em23 010523-owh-new-lege-em18 010523-owh-new-lege-em21 010523-owh-new-lege-em15 010523-owh-new-lege-em22 010523-owh-new-lege-em19 010523-owh-new-lege-em16 010523-owh-new-lege-em20 010523-owh-new-lege-em12 010523-owh-new-lege-em09 010523-owh-new-lege-em07 010523-owh-new-lege-em11 010523-owh-new-lege-em08 010523-owh-new-lege-em03 010523-owh-new-lege-em10 010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg