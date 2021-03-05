Nebraska lawmakers spar over bill targeting 'dark money' in politics

LINCOLN — A state senator expressed frustration Thursday about why a legislative committee has refused to advance a bill concerning transparency of "dark money" expenditures on political campaigns.

"I want to know what you guys are scared of, why you can't put this out on the floor," state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue told the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

"I'm tired of the same old sick, sad excuses. It's time to man up, and I don't mean to sound sexist, but it's time to do something," she said.

The senator is sponsoring a proposal that would require independent groups that send campaign-related mailers or buy advertisements within 30 days of an election to report who they are, how much they've spent and in what campaigns they've spent money. It also would require reporting of anyone who has contributed more than $250 to such electioneering.

The measure is similar to others introduced in past legislative sessions that have died in committee without being advanced and debated by the full Legislature.