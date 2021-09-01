Nebraska lawmakers told children at risk under state contract with Kansas-based nonprofit

Concerns have been raised about St. Francis since the organization won the Omaha-area job in July 2019 by offering to do it for 40% less than the bid from PromiseShip, the Omaha-based agency that had held the contract previously. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored St. Francis on all areas except cost.

The original contract was for $197 million over five years. In late January, however, St. Francis officials warned that their Nebraska operation would run out of money in two weeks unless Nebraska agreed to pay more.

State officials inked an emergency contract that boosted payments by 55% and erased the cost difference with PromiseShip. The new contract ends Feb. 28, 2023.

Despite the increased payments, St. Francis has yet to meet key requirements of its contract. It has never complied with the caseload limits set by Nebraska law, making it harder for workers to give children and families the attention needed. Heavy caseloads have been accompanied by increasing turnover rates.

Multiple testifiers on Tuesday said they have talked with case workers who are dealing with as many as 30 cases. They also told of children and families dealing with multiple case workers, as many as nine in one case.