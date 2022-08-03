 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November

Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official.

Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant second in the May primary, trailing Teresa Ibach by a 13,108 to 4,110 margin.

Ibach will now be the only name listed on the November ballot for the District 44 seat.

In a Facebook post on Dunn’s campaign page, he said he was pulling out because he could not “in good faith” continue asking for donations because of the current economic crisis. He said he hopes to continue being involved in public engagement moving forward.

“I am not going away, just hitting the pause button right now,” Dunn said in the Facebook post.

