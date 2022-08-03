Nebraska legislative candidate withdraws from race, leaving rival unopposed in November

Nebraska legislative candidate Edward Dunn withdrew his candidacy for a seat representing District 44 in southwest Nebraska in early July, according to a Secretary of State official.
Dunn was seeking to replace state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. He came in a distant second in the May primary, trailing Teresa Ibach by a 13,108 to 4,110 margin.
Ibach will now be the only name listed on the November ballot for the District 44 seat.
In a Facebook post on Dunn’s campaign page, he said he was pulling out because he could not “in good faith” continue asking for donations because of the current economic crisis. He said he hopes to continue being involved in public engagement moving forward.
“I am not going away, just hitting the pause button right now,” Dunn said in the Facebook post.
The Cedar Rapids native had no idea the smoke from the pit may also have been destroying his lungs. Joshua Casteel died in 2012 at age 32 of lung cancer his family believes was caused by toxins from the burn pit at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison.
On the latest episode of the "On Iowa Politics" Podcast, ft. the Journal's Jared McNett and the Quad City Times' Sarah Watson: Partisanship and the Iowa Supreme Court, Republican politicians supporting Democrats and fundraising for governor
Iowans with an associate degree from any of the state’s 15 community colleges starting this fall will have easier access to a four-year bachelor’s degree thanks to a new University of Northern Iowa online program aimed at removing higher education barriers for adult and place-bound learners.
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln says 1st District voters are concerned about extremism in Washington and politicians who prefer "grenade launching" rather than working together to solve problems.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that drugmaker Teva has agreed to contribute more than $4.2 billion in cash and medications to settle lawsuits in various states, including Iowa, that claimed the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks criticized Republican Rep. Mike Flood's vote against a bill that seeks to guarantee continued rights to gay and interracial marriages in the latest sharp division between the 1st District congressional opponents.