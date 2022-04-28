Nebraska legislative lobbying compensation exceeds $20 million

Compensation for lobbyists at the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 approached $21 million, Common Cause Nebraska reported Thursday in its annual survey of lobbying activity at the Capitol.

The 2021 figure of $20,789,181 in lobbying expenses to influence state government topped the 2020 figure by more than $2 million.

Common Cause titled its report as "The Pay to Play Express: Nebraska's Runaway Lobbying Train."

Compensated lobbyists with legislative clients totaled 366 in 2021, declining slightly to 336 this year, according to the report.

Once again, Mueller Robak led the way among lobbying firms with a $1,645,683 total compensation figure in 2021.

Rounding out the top four: Radcliffe and Associates, $1,340,799; O'Hara Lindsay, $903,276; Peetz and Co., $827,100.

Among the largest spenders were Altria Client Services, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the League of Nebraska Municipalities, the University of Nebraska, the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, the Nebraska Bankers Association and the Nebraska County Officials Association.

The university topped the 2021 lobbying expense list at $180,065.

Omaha led the public school lobbying expenditure list at $97,700 with Lincoln listed at $21,600.

Common Cause said 16 former senators are listed as legislative lobbyists.

"When it comes to political campaign contributions, Nebraska is truly the Wild West," the report said.

"In 2012, when Nebraska's Campaign Finance Limitation Act was declared unconstitutional, we lost all control," Jack Gould, issues chair for Common Cause Nebraska, said.

"Nebraska has no contribution limits on PACs, corporations, principals, lobbyists, or even individuals.

"When Governor (Pete) Ricketts wants to support a candidate or oppose a ballot issue, he can contribute $10,000 or $25,000 or more without batting an eye."

In the 2018 election cycle, Gould said, "48 candidates spent $6,489,464 running for 24 unicameral seats that pay $12,000 per year."

"One has to wonder how important that $20 contribution from the average citizen really is to our state officials," Gould said.

