Nebraska Legislature approves corporate income tax reduction

A Stinner amendment adopted by the Legislature and attached to the bill (LB64) introduced by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha provides for a future Legislature to reconsider the reductions at the halfway mark.

Total elimination of the state income tax on Social Security benefits in Nebraska would result in a projected $168 million loss in annual state revenue when fully implemented.

Linehan said she "thought I was working in good faith with everyone" in developing this year's package of tax bills.

"The tax code is a mess," she said. "We are not competitive."

During the interim before the 2022 Legislature convenes next January, the Revenue Committee "will look at all our taxes" with an eye to developing proposals for tax reform, Linehan said.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told senators during the debate that he plans next year to raise the issue of what he called "the Black tax" that African Americans pay because they are Black, costs that are measured in terms of economic gaps that impact health care costs, insurance premium rates and opportunity.